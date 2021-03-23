Rochester council wades into preliminary budget talks

Rochester’s tax levy freeze for 2021 is expected to be felt as the city seeks to recover from the pandemic.

“Having a flat levy has long-term implications that then create some structural imbalance that requires us to look at things differently, because that one-time decision has a ripple effect through the next two to three years,” City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council Monday.

The comment came as the council discussed potential impacts to future city budgets as work on a 2022 spending plans begins.

RELATED: Rochester city budget passes with little comment

Zelms said maintaining city services, even with cuts implemented last year, is expected to require the city to collect more revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said a return to pre-pandemic service levels would require an estimated 7.4 percent levy increase, but maintaining the current level of services would require a 3.9 percent increase after the city opted to keep the total amount of property taxes collected flat this year.

With a mix of unknown challenges and anticipated opportunities -- including a potential $17 million in federal support -- ahead, Zelms said the city must maintain a level of services to support efforts to rebuild the economy.

Council member Shaun Palmer said he’d like to see the city start with a target of keeping the tax levy flat for another year, with the potential of implementing lessons from the pandemic to keep costs down.

Council member Nick Campion said the stance would be challenging, since the city already cut $101.8 million from its anticipated annual spending in response to revenue losses, which continue to linger.

“The reason we didn’t cut heavy going into the pandemic is that there’s not a lot to cut,” he said, adding that it’s easy to say the budget should be reduced, but difficult to point to excess spending.

Zelms pointed to potential flexibility in how city staff operates, but acknowledged that it will take time.

“We don’t have an infinite capacity to add people. We just don’t,” she said of the need to maintain service amid tight budgets. “We do have an infinite capacity to be creative about how we provide services and how we partner in order to more at the most cost-effective way as possible.”

She said such options were seen during the pandemic as staff members took on new duties to maintain needed services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Patrick Keane said staffing will need to be a discussion topic as the year progresses. While the council vowed to seek to avoid layoffs and furloughs as the pandemic struck, he said those conversations will need to return.

Zelms said current staffing levels are expected to come with an overall 4 percent increase in salaries, and health and dental insurance trends point to a potential 6 percent cost increase.

Council President Brooke Carlson said it points to a need for continued discussion.

“I think there are some really good and hard conversations ahead about how we best use our staff and maximize people’s capacity in a positive way,” she said.

Monday’s discussion was largely intended to prepare the council for future budget discussions.

Zelms said discussions about council budget priorities will likely start in April, with the goal of developing a budget proposal by July.

Additionally, she pointed to the potential for altering the process by developing a two-year spending plan.

“Our goal is to develop a strategy that offsets some of our challenges,” she told the council.