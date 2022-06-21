SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council waives fees for county housing project

Olmsted County project aims to provide housing for low-income seniors.

Mayowood II new.jpg
The site for Olmsted County's planned Mayowood II Apartments sits next to the existing Mayowood Apartments, which were constructed by Center City Housing at 1011 Mayowood Road SW.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 20, 2022 10:32 PM


ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County effort to build housing for low-income seniors received Rochester City Council support Monday.

“I think this is a new era of project,” council member Nick Campion said of the combined city and county support. “I’m glad to see this taking off.”

The council agreed to waive nearly $235,000 in city fees to support a planned 36-unit housing project at 1001 Mayowood Road SW, which is expected to provide at least half of its apartments to people with incomes of less than 30% of the area median income.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said that means the housing will target people earning approximately $23,000 a year, with the other units made available for people earning up to $30,000, which is 50% of the median income in the county.

He said the fee reduction will help make the project competitive for state funding support.

Taryn Edens, Rochester’s manager of housing and neighborhood services, said catering to the lower income levels, along with a county commitment for providing housing vouchers to help tenants cover rent, make the project unique.

“This is a project we haven’t seen before,” she said.

Dunn said some of the uniqueness of the project stems from it being a publicly funded effort, and Edens said that led city staff to recommend waiving a portion of the estimated $318,560 in fees.

The reduction in fees includes 100% for $149,000 in parkland dedication fees and $2,210 for Community Development application fees, with a 50% reduction for water, sewer and other development fees.

“These are real costs the city incurs,” Edens said of the fees, which are intended to cover city staffing and other costs related to development.

City Administrator Alison Zelms the funds will be replaced by unallocated budget stability funds provided by the federal government, which she said limits what can be waived.

“If we want the higher number, we need to come up with the source for that,” she said.

Council member Patrick Keane said that would likely mean funds from local property taxes.

With the decision to waive the reduced amount, the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board will be asked Tuesday afternoon to approve an application for state housing credits and potential housing bonds to help pay for the project with an estimated $12 million price tag.

Dunn said to be eligible for an anticipated December round of state funding, the county must submit its application to Minnesota Housing by July 14.

What happened: The Rochester City Council agreed to waive nearly $235,000 in city fees to support a planned 36-unit housing project at 1001 Mayowood Road SW.

Why does this matter: Olmsted County requested an estimated $318,560 in fees be waived to help the project's ability to secure state financing support for the project catering to low-income senior residents.

What's next: The county will submit an application for state support by July 14.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
