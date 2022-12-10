Rochester council will consider livestream change for meetings

ROCHESTER — The increasing number of Rochester cable-cutters is being cited in a proposal to change how Rochester City Council meetings are shared with the public.

City staff is suggesting an end to providing live video of meetings on government-access channels provided by the city’s two cable providers, Spectrum on channel 180 and Metronet on channel 80.

“The cablecast of meetings has proven unreliable,” states a report to the City Council ahead of Monday’s 7 p.m. meeting. “Shifting the official livestream to online format(s) will assure a better viewer experience while still providing post-meeting opportunities to view via cable.”

The city already provides online streaming of meetings, with links to live and archived meetings available with the agendas posted online , and the report suggests the city’s YouTube channel could provide another option for live viewing.

The city has struggled with technical issues related to providing live cable access this year, most recently related to audio on the livestream through Spectrum’s cable service, but Heather Heyer, the city’s management analyst, said those issues have been resolved.

However, the council report states “adjusting this policy to focus on the online feed allows us to troubleshoot more effectively during meetings; and, when technical issues arise, online/digital feed availability can be prioritized instead of having to attempt to contact and troubleshoot with an outside third party outside of normal business hours to correct a technical issue.”

The report also points to a continued decline in cable subscribers since the end of 2020, reporting an average decline of 225 subscribers per quarter.

While the livestream of Monday night council meetings would move to an online-only format, the proposal seeks to maintain the rebroadcast schedule of the meetings by the two cable providers, with the most-recent Monday meetings being available three times on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The practice would mirror what is already being done with meetings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, which meets on Tuesdays. Those meetings are available live online through the county’s YouTube channel , but cable versions are only available as rebroadcasts on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Heyer said the rebroadcast schedule for city meetings is expected to remain unchanged at this point, and any future changes being announced in advance.

If the City Council approves the shift away from live cable broadcasts of meetings, Heyer said the livestream change is expected to occur in January.

The proposal is on the council’s “consent agenda,” which means it could be voted on without council comment, unless a council member opts to call for additional comment on the issue.

The council will also meet at 3:30 p.m. for a study session dedicated to conducting an annual performance review of City Administrator Alison Zelms. The review will be conducted in a closed session, with a report on the review planned for the 7 p.m. council meeting.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 12 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Rochester Public Schools

