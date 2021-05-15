Rochester council will consider zoning change in Folwell neighborhood

A requested zone change to make way for a potential rowhome development in Rochester’s Folwell neighborhood will be considered Monday.

The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday on the request that has drawn opposition from neighbors, as well as the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The zoning change seeks to transition two lots at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest from single-family to the city’s newest multi-family zoning category, which allows development of a variety of housing types.

A neighborhood presentation related to the zoning request featured a design showing 12 rowhomes on the two lots, which cover nearly half an acre, but the official request doesn’t feature a specific plan.

Nearby Folwell neighbors worry about the continued development along 14th Avenue as new housing types extend into the neighborhood of single-family homes.

“We are more than a little dismayed that this is a clear change in character that is trying to be introduced into this neighborhood,” Kai Miller, who lives across the street from the proposed project, told the planning and zoning commission last month.

The project’s developer has said the proposal is intended to blend well with the single-family homes that surround it.

“We feel this will be a great asset for the neighborhood,” said Cyle Erie of ISG Inc., who spoke to the commission on behalf of Ben Kall, who is proposing the project. Kall opted to remain silent during the April hearing, since he is a commission member.

Kall is seeking a zoning request for the project under the recommendation of the city’s Community Development staff. The request would transition the two lots from single-family residential to a new designation known as R2x, which seeks to add housing options and create a transition between downtown commercial development, which includes the Second Street Southwest corridor and nearby neighborhoods.

“An R2x zoning change to this property containing an existing single-family home in the heart of a stable neighborhood is incompatible and has no degree of public benefit related to public health, safety, morals or general welfare,” neighbor Sue Wescott wrote in an email to city officials.

Kall said he’s attempting to provide needed housing closer to the city’s Central Development Core.

The proposed rowhomes would extend new housing options on the street that includes the Berkman Apartments, the John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility and 15-unit Cottage Grove rental complex, west of Saint Marys Hospital.

The city council will take comments on the project and consider a decision regarding the zoning during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center. The meeting will be the first this year to be open to in-person public attendance, but seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

The council also will hold a public hearing on a preliminary plan for the second phase for a housing development in a Rochester industrial zone, known as Technology Park Apartments. The hearing was delayed from the council's May 3 meeting.

