Daily emails from Rochester’s emergency operations center are updating the city’s elected officials, who are taking a variety of approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rochester City Council Member Randy Staver said he’s trying to lead by example and staying at home as much as possible.
“I feel as though I am adequately informed, even though staying at home,” he said. “I am always able to contact key staff via email, text or telephone if I have specific questions or concerns.”
Others are finding it necessary to go out for work.
Council member Shaun Palmer, who was laid off as a project manager for Great Lakes Superior Walls, continues to work part-time for Mayo Clinic, helping monitor entrances amid new restrictions.
Council member Annalissa Johnson, who owns Good Dog Camp, also needs to be at work to attend to the dogs in her care. However, she has ended in-person training sessions, which required laying off staff.
At the same time, Council Member Mark Bilderback’s workload has increased. A retired Mayo Clinic employee who has been working part-time, Bilderback said he’s now working with Mayo’s emergency management department to coordinate with the city.
Council members Nick Campion, Michael Wojcik and Patrick Keane said they are staying home as much as possible.
Through it all, most council members report an uptick in phone calls and emails regarding questions and concerns. Their contact information is available on the city’s website, www.rochestermn.gov.
“The issues are varied, but generally, people want their representatives to understand their problems and their risks, and they want to be linked to programs or people who can help,” Keane said. “I am trying to provide those links.”
Along with links to services, council members said information remains a top request.
"In a time of crisis, honest, timely, and accurate information is important for every community member trying to navigate this difficult situation," Wojcik said. "I am trying to respond to every reasonable question and comment, regardless if it comes to me by email, text, phone, letter or social media."
Staver also said information is a key concern for the people he’s heard from. With a variety of misinformation circulating, he said he’s been sending people to the city’s new COVID-19 information hotline at 507-328-2822.
Mayor Kim Norton said she’s also been trying to turn people to the information line as she fields a variety of calls.
“I have calls forwarded to my home, so my mayor’s phone rings here,” she said, adding that she’s trying to work from home as much as possible with days filled connecting with city staff and community groups.
As information continues to update, and city staff responds to emerging concerns, council members also said they are looking to the future.
“I am trying to do my part to ensure the city is meeting current needs but also keeping an eye toward being prepared to help our community rebound from this COVID-19 punch to the gut,” Wojcik said.
Staver said that also means making sure the city’s staff isn’t overwhelmed.
“Overall, I think the system set up is working well, and there is a certain rhythm that people and groups are finding,” he said. “If I have any concern, it is the longer-term psychological impact on staff if they maintain the current rigor for several more weeks. I fear we could start to see burnout and other ancillary issues arise.”
For the council members, Monday is expected to be their next chance to get together to discuss how things are developing. A majority of them said they’d like to be in the same room.
“I’d like to be there,” said Johnson, who attended the last council meeting by phone. “I think it’s easier for me to be at those meetings in person.”
Campion, who has an infant at home, has been attending meetings by phone since March 16 to help prevent spreading the virus. He said he plans to continue the practice until told standard meetings, with council members sitting together, are safe.
While the remaining members indicated some desire to attend Monday’s meeting in person, they said it will depend on the situation and whether they can maintain appropriate distances in the council chambers.
“Even in the last one we had with everybody, we did a good job at social distancing,” Bilderback said. “It works.”