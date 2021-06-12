Rochester council wrapping up discussion of strategic priorities

After three months of discussion, the Rochester City Council wants to finalize its strategic priorities on Monday.

With four new elected members added to the council in January, and a new city administrator, the council and city staff have held a series of moderated discussions about key areas of focus.

Monday’s discussion, during the council’s 3:30 p.m. study session, is expected to center on affirming three priorities that emerged:

Affordable living

Economic vibrancy and growth management

Quality service for quality living

Affordable living includes goals around encouraging housing variety and affordability, providing transportation options and access, creating an equitable regulatory landscape and creative incentives for development of housing and providing access to opportunities and amenities in the city.

The priority for economic vibrancy and growth management relates to working effectively with economic development partners, establishing a competitive and sustainable approach to Destination Medical Center resources and developing tools and strategies to ensure current decisions reflect future needs.

Providing quality service for residents includes creating cultural and recreational opportunities, ensuring services reflect changing demographics and needs, working to make services sustainable and easy to navigate, and optimizing delivery of the services.

In addition to the strategic priorities, the council is slated to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion recommendations from city staff, which include developing more diversity among city staff, adding training measures and increasing community outreach.

The council is meeting in person in the chambers at the city-county Government Center, but maintains the option for members to join remotely.

The public can also attend the meeting in the chambers or watch the livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas . It is also available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 14 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 4 p.m. Tuesday. Video will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

• Park Board study session, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov . Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas the following day.

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting livestream is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Board of Appeals and Equalization, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Sheriff's Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Wednesday in the board chambers of the government center. Information for connecting to the online meeting will be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting will be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. The board is returning to in-person meetings, but meetings will also livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .