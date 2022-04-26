SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester counseling center burglarized over the weekend

Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.

Crime scene tape
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 26, 2022 09:09 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.

The burglary occurred at some point between 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Highland Meadows Counseling Center, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Unknown suspects allegedly gained entry to the building and took computer equipment with a value of about $400.

Faudskar said there is no surveillance footage available.

Aside from broken locks, no damage was reported.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTCRIMECRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Police lights crime
Local
Man assaulted at Rochester bar early Tuesday morning
The 36-year-old victim was hit with a beer bottle following a possible altercation.
April 26, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: GOP district convention fails to endorse congressional candidate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 26, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Northfield city ID sample.png
Local
Quam seeks to guard against municipal ID misuse
Proposed legislation comes as Rochester City Council nears a vote on city-issued identification cards.
April 25, 2022 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
National firm proposed to add 190 apartments to Southeast Rochester housing community
Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine for $35.34 million in February, filed a Site Development Plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located along Maine Avenue Southeast.
April 25, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger