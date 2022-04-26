Rochester counseling center burglarized over the weekend

ROCHESTER — Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.

The burglary occurred at some point between 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Highland Meadows Counseling Center, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Unknown suspects allegedly gained entry to the building and took computer equipment with a value of about $400.

Faudskar said there is no surveillance footage available.

Aside from broken locks, no damage was reported.