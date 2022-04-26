Rochester counseling center burglarized over the weekend
Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.
ROCHESTER — Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.
The burglary occurred at some point between 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Highland Meadows Counseling Center, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.
Unknown suspects allegedly gained entry to the building and took computer equipment with a value of about $400.
Faudskar said there is no surveillance footage available.
Aside from broken locks, no damage was reported.
The 36-year-old victim was hit with a beer bottle following a possible altercation.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Proposed legislation comes as Rochester City Council nears a vote on city-issued identification cards.
Members Only
Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine for $35.34 million in February, filed a Site Development Plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located along Maine Avenue Southeast.