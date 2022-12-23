Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester couple accused of stealing over $125k from vulnerable adult

The couple intended to pay the 81-year-old man back and they were on hard times, they told police. Part of the money was used to buy them close to $4,000 in jewelry.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 23, 2022 03:14 PM
ROCHESTER — A married Rochester couple is facing charges related to financially exploiting an elderly man, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 34, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, are charged with aiding and abetting the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. They are both scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The pair wrote themselves checks totaling $125,025.25 from the bank account of a man over whom Siverling-Keigher had a power of attorney order.

The investigation into the couple began in January 2022 after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a vulnerable adult maltreatment report.

The couple told an investigator with the Sheriff's Office that they had been working to improve the man's home after he went into a hospital in February 2019 for his fourth stroke.

The 81-year-old man resides in a memory care facility in Olmsted County.

Siverling-Keigher told the investigator that a lawyer told her to charge $25 an hour while serving as the man's power of attorney.

The couple provided no invoices or proof of any home improvements but did say they used the money to purchase new tires for their camper and bought around $4,000 dollars of jewelry for Siverling-Keigher.

The pair told law enforcement they had planned to pay the man back, and they were on hard times.

None of the items the couple said they purchased for the man were found at his residence, and nursing staff said they rarely see Siverling-Keigher.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
