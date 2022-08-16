Rochester couple loses over $300k to scam

ROCHESTER — A married Rochester couple has lost their life savings, over $300,000, to scammers, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The scam started on July 10, 2022, when the couple, a 65-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, found their computer had been locked up. The woman called what she thought was a representative of Microsoft.

"And the next thing she knows is she's being contacted by somebody claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals Service and of course (the scammers) spoof the phone number for the U.S. Marshals office," Moilanen said.

The scammers told the woman her savings and Amazon accounts had been "breached" and that $21,000 was at risk due to child porn.

Over the course of about a month, the couple sent four different wire transfers to the scammers totaling $303,000. The couple was told that the money would be used to buy a house in Hong Kong to protect the money and that the couple's phone line had been tapped.

"I'm guessing they just put a whole lot of fear into these people," Moilanen said.