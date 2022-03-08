Rochester couple out $22,500 in computer scam

ROCHESTER — A Rochester couple lost $22,500 in a computer scam over the weekend.

The couple, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, reported the scam to police on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The pair told police they received a security alert on their computer that gave them a number, reportedly for a Microsoft support program, to contact.

They called the number and over the course of about 10 hours, proceeded to be passed between different people, which ultimately resulted in the loss of $22,500 spent on gift cards and Bitcoin, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.