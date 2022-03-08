SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester couple out $22,500 in computer scam

The elderly couple sent the money in Bitcoin and gift cards, according to Rochester police.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 08, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester couple lost $22,500 in a computer scam over the weekend.

The couple, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, reported the scam to police on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The pair told police they received a security alert on their computer that gave them a number, reportedly for a Microsoft support program, to contact.

They called the number and over the course of about 10 hours, proceeded to be passed between different people, which ultimately resulted in the loss of $22,500 spent on gift cards and Bitcoin, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Ryland Eichhorst
Local
Oronoco mayor sued over alleged open meeting law violation; mayor brings counter claim
Attorney disputes validity of the charges and offers facts in rebuttal.
March 07, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Former City of Canton clerk sentenced on embezzlement, theft charges
Lolitta Marie Melander, 54, of Lanesboro, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Opat to up to 10 years of supervised probation, 120 days in jail and 50 hours of community service.
March 07, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
