News | Local

Rochester COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at city-operated facilities

Individual businesses also still retain the right to require COVID-19 protocols in their facilities.

By Post Bulletin staff report
May 14, 2021 01:10 PM
The city of Rochester is maintaining its COVID-19 safety protocols in city-operated facilities at this time.

These measures include the use of masks and social distancing by teammates and members of the public when inside a city-operated facility. The protocols are being reviewed while consulting new guidance from Gov. Tim Walz and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Mask mandate ends in Rochester, too

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is covered by a TSA directive which requires the use of facemasks on public transportation. Occupancy on RPT buses is 50%.

Requirements for in-person attendance at City Council meetings continue, and in-person public attendance remains extremely limited.

All members of the public must wear face coverings during meetings. Masks may be removed when speaking, presenting or facilitating the meeting. The meetings will continue to be available through public access channels and the rochestermn.gov website.

The City of Rochester has no citywide mask mandate in place. The local mandate enacted on July 8, 2020, expired when Walz issued a state order on July 25 requiring the use of face coverings statewide. Walz lifted that order on Friday.

Individual businesses retain the right to require COVID-19 protocols in their facilities.

A new or renewed citywide mask mandate would require approval by the City Council.

