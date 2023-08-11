Rochester crossing guards say drivers are becoming more dangerous

ROCHESTER — Connie Polk was working as a crossing guard when she had to jump out of the way of an oncoming driver and tore her posterior meniscus. Although that specific situation resulted in an injury, it wasn't an isolated incident.

Polk was one of three crossing guards who spoke about the issue with the Rochester City Council on Monday, Aug. 7. Brad Trahan with Express Employment Professionals, the company that hires crossing guards, emphasized the issue as well.

"It's getting dangerous out there," Trahan said. "It's getting very dangerous. We're losing people right now because of the safety matters of our drivers."

Five people spoke about the dangers for crossing guards at the meeting.

There already are some safety measures in place. The school district has spent $10,000 over the last two years on handheld flashing stop signs. And this year, the district is spending nearly $1,000 on LED light-up, high-visibility vests for the crossing guards.

Although it doesn't pertain to crossing guards, Rochester Public Schools' bus contractor, First Student, announced last year that it was mounting external cameras on its buses to prevent drivers from passing while their stop signs are out.

And yet, the issue persists.

The problem isn't even exclusively that of drivers behind the wheel. Polk said electric scooters, bicyclists, motorcycles and even joggers have contributed to the situation.

"We endure nasty comments, a pointed middle finger and swearing," Polk said. "Collectively, this is a daily issue for all crossing guards in the city of Rochester."

Crossing guards are encouraged to collect information about drivers who violate the rules, such as trying to get a photo of the vehicle or a license plate number.

Trying to do that in the heat of the moment, though, is far from easy, Polk said.

Trahan recommended the city address the issue somehow. Maybe they could undertake a beta test on some of the major intersections. Maybe they could implement a no-turn-on-red rule. The guards are open to ideas, he said.

Unlike Polk's near miss, Rochester Public Schools Transportation supervisor Josh Chapman told the council members about a time a vehicle actually hit him at a four-way stop. The driver just waved his hand out the window and kept on moving, Chapman said.

Chapman reiterated Trahan's comment and said the crossing guards would like to work with the city of Rochester to develop some more safeguards against irresponsible commuters.

"What you guys did out by Overland Drive is the epitome of an amazing job on crosswalks," Chapman said. "The safety lights, the crosswalk lights — those are needed at more locations around our district."

Even though the crossing guards are advocating for new changes, the city reduced the speed limit to 25 mph in 2021. And Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said when constructing a new road, they are able to design it as if it were a 20 mph street.

With features including narrower streets and trees, the city can encourage slower travel, he said.

RPS has a program called Safe Routes To School, which has worked with the city on traffic-flow solutions at several schools. The city has a neighborhood traffic management program.

"It's always something that's at the forefront of our minds," Dombrovski said. "Safety is the first thing — priority one."