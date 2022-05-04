Rochester dad donates $20,000 to Children's Minnesota to honor son's memory

ROCHESTER — A Rochester dad has donated $20,000 in cash and gifts to Children's Minnesota's St. Paul campus on Wednesday, April 4, 2022, in the name of his late son, according to a statemennt from the hospital.

Jack Lester, the owner of Jack's Bottle Shop in Rochester , donated $17,480 in cash and 10 Nintendo Switch video game systems to honor his late son, Marcus Tolbert, who passed in 2019 from a rare lung disease. Children's Minnesota's St. Paul campus was the primary care facility for Tolbert.

Tolbert would've turned 11 on March 27, 2022.

Jack Lester's son, Marcus Tolbert, who passed away at 8 years old from a rare lung disease in 2019. Contributed / Children's Minnesota

"My hope is that these donations will help put smiles on the faces of the kids being cared for now at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul,” Lester said. “Looking back, Children’s Minnesota became a space that we were all comfortable in. They assisted my family in every aspect of life. More than anything, Marcus was comfortable there. He lived a beautiful life and touched the hearts of so many.”

Lester told the Post Bulletin in January 2021 that his son was part of the inspiration behind his bottle shop. Last year on his son's birthday, Lester held a tribute for him in which he packaged tasters and T-shirts and donated the proceeds to Rochester's Gift of Life Transplant House.