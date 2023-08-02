Rochester day care center finds uncertainty as state pulls eligibility for child care assistance payments

ROCHESTER — A state decision has nearly three dozen Rochester families wondering about the future of their child care.

“I didn’t think I would ever have to worry about day care again,” Rochester mother Acacia Ward said of having found Quality Kids Care Center.

Ward was notified last week that the child care center at 3212 22nd St. NW is no longer eligible to receive the state Child Care Assistance Program payments that help cover the cost of having her two children enrolled.

While scholarships cover a portion of the cost, she said they will run out in the next month or two, potentially forcing her to find a new child care provider.

Helen White, Quality Child Care director, said that’s something many of the parents with children at the center have already needed to do.

“Last week, it was heart wrenching to hug the kids and say goodbye,” she said, pointing out the center allowed some families to continue attending for a week, due to lack of notice supplied by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

White said the center received notice July 21 that its ability to receive state payments had been revoked following an investigation into some past assistance.

“They say temporarily, but there was no warning and no notice,” she said. “It was effective immediately.”

White said the issue appears to center on state payments made for three families during the COVID pandemic. Since several families were already in quarantine at home, she said center staff mistakenly assumed the families were doing the same and claimed their COVID-absence days.

She said it later became clear that the families did not qualify for the child care assistance, since one was out of the country and two were participating in other programs.

White said the center’s owner, Warda Saleh, offered to correct the error but a language issue spurred a misunderstanding that resulted in allegations of intentional wrongdoing. Saleh, who opted not to comment, is of Somali descent and not a native English speaker.

Ward said she believes the circumstances, along with the fact that Saleh’s center caters largely to families of color, should have been taken into consideration before ending state payments.

“I feel the opportunity to support or maybe help in this case has not been given in a way that might have been given to someone who is not in the BIPOC community,” she said, using the acronym for Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The center has appealed the DHS decision, but the agency’s website says the process could take up to 90 days and White said the center hasn’t received any feedback.

“The silence is stressful,” she said.

A request for added information from the department was not available at press time.

Olmsted County, which helps administer the state program, has been targeted by some parents after they were notified that payments would end and the statements include the county address. The notices, however, were initiated at the state level.

“Many aspects are really handled at the state and not at the local level,” said Dan Jensen, the county’s associate director of Family Support and Assistance.

Meridee Braun, the department’s director, said the misunderstanding is unfortunate, since Olmsted County was notified of the change at approximately the same time as Quality Kids Care. She said the county is working to determine why parents didn't receive advance notice from the state.

While the county officials said they are limited on what they can say about the case and state review, Braun said county staff has been working to support the 35 families involved.

“We are collectively here to support the families,” she said. “We know the impact that their child care has on their lives.”

She said several families have been able to secure new providers, and county staff has worked to expedite the change in required paperwork. Staff is also reaching out to the remaining families to see if added help is needed.

White said she’s heard from some of the center’s families, who have said they don’t want to go to another day care.

“A lot of these families have never gone anywhere else,” she said.

At the same time, White said the center staff is working to make sure they can keep the doors open. They have reduced staff to a skeleton crew and are soliciting new business.

While they cannot accept state assistance payments, the center remains fully licensed and its last DHS review provided an unblemished score.

“We had a perfect score,” she said. “It was quite an achievement after eight years.”

White said new private-pay clients have been added to the center’s roster in the past week and the staff is seeking more families to add to what they hope will be a return of state-supported families in the near future.

“We don’t want to rely on one source too much,” she said, calling the current situation a learning experience.

While the day care center is licensed and monitored by the state, Braun said the county has a stake in making sure it remains in operation, due to a shortage of providers in the area. With Quality Kids Care clients being largely BIPOC, she said the service they provide is important.

“It is very unfortunate that it landed the way that it did and this is the population that has been impacted,” she said, adding that she has heard good reports about the center.