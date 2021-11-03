Rochester deer management discussion follows renewal of goose-control plan

Deer management in Rochester could follow goose-control efforts.

The city’s Park Board approved continued efforts to limit goose hatching in four city parks Tuesday and followed the conversation with a discussion about creating a deer-management plan.

“We know this needs to be comprehensive and include a lot of community engagement,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said of a plan to address increasing deer numbers.

“With what we’ve learned this past year about geese management, we are not in a rush on this,” he added. A goose-egg addling program last year was loudly criticized by some residents as being cruel.

Park Board members have been looking for a plan to control the deer population for several years, but Widman said the issue is in the hands of the Rochester City Council, since it’s a citywide concern.

“Unlike geese, where they tend to focus on one area and nest in one area, deer are mobile and it’s a much more comprehensive problem to deal with,” Widman said.

Volunteers on the Park Board said they’d still like to be involved.

“I do think that we are the most likely group within the city to take leadership on this issue, and we should do that when we can,” board member Angela Gupta said.

Widman said it is uncertain what a management plan would entail, but an enforceable no-feeding ordinance and potential archery hunt are being discussed.

The number of deer in Rochester is unknown. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the acceptable population is about 10 deer per square mile.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish advised the board to be prepared for reaction to any population control program.

“They evoke passions, like the geese,” he said of the deer. “If you start talking about more aggressive approaches, you’ll have folks that are pretty interested in both sides of the spectrum, because we hear it both ways.”

As the deer management discussion continues, Widman said efforts to control the goose population also will continue.

With 78 nests and 425 eggs reported during last spring's program that involved oiling eggs to prevent hatching, Widman said letting those eggs hatch would have allowed continued increase of geese in four city parks -- Silver Lake, Cascade Lake, Soldiers Field and Foster Arend.

Geese are seen at Silver Lake Park Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Rochester.. (file photo)

In Silver Lake Park alone, Widman said 340 eggs were found in 65 nests, which could have led to goose numbers overwhelming natural resources if all the eggs hatched.

“That’s more population than the habitat can handle,” he said.

A Zumbro Valley Audubon count in June showed the city had 316 adult Canada geese living in the city, along with 320 juvenile Canada geese.

Numbers increase at times each year as migrating geese pass through the region.

Widman said he hasn’t found a recommended number for the goose population, but added that the goal is to limit conflicts, such as increased waste on trails and in lakes that can hinder enjoyment of the parks.