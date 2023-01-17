Rochester DFL legislators to host town hall Saturday
Three Rochester state representatives and state Sen. Liz Boldon will be at the town hall.
ROCHESTER — Four DFL state lawmakers will be in Rochester on Saturday for a town hall.
Rep. Tina Liebling, Rep. Kim Hicks, Rep. Andy Smith and Sen. Liz Boldon will be at the Rochester Community and Technical College's Heintz Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, to discuss the 2023 legislative session and hear questions, ideas and feedback from area residents.
The event is free and open to the public.
