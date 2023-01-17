STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Rochester DFL legislators to host town hall Saturday

Three Rochester state representatives and state Sen. Liz Boldon will be at the town hall.

072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2425.jpg
State Rep. Liz Boldon, now state senator, speaks during a Rochester School Board meeting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rochester Public School's Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 17, 2023 12:06 PM
ROCHESTER — Four DFL state lawmakers will be in Rochester on Saturday for a town hall.

Rep. Tina Liebling, Rep. Kim Hicks, Rep. Andy Smith and Sen. Liz Boldon will be at the Rochester Community and Technical College's Heintz Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, to discuss the 2023 legislative session and hear questions, ideas and feedback from area residents.

The event is free and open to the public.

