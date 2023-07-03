Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester downtown bus stops to shift to Central Park through Sept. 15

Planned lane closures on Second Street Southwest lead to transit center change.

bus.jpg
Commuters board a Rochester Public Transit bus Wednesday, March 18, 2020, along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin)
By Staff reports
Today at 7:55 AM

ROCHESTER — Lane closures along Second Street Southwest will spur a nearly two-and-half-month move for Rochester's downtown transit center, starting Wednesday, July 5.

Bus stops normally located along Second Street, between South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest will be relocated to Central Park, approximately four blocks to the north at 225 First Ave. NW.

The change is expected to be in effect until Sept. 15.

A total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park, as well as the south side of Second Street Northwest, across from Central Park.

All routes are expected to follow the current schedules, although Rochester Public Transit reports some delays are possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

070223 transit center change.jpg
A map shows were downtown Rochester buses will stop starting Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
City of Rochester

Specific bus stop locations are:

Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along Second Avenue Northwest.
Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along Third Street Northwest.
Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along First Avenue Northwest.
Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along Second Street Northwest.
Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of Second Street Northwest, across the street from Central Park.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic Career Immersion Program
Health
Mayo Clinic marks record-setting year for hiring in 2022, as Minnesota's hospitals fight staff shortages
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Half Barrel Space
Business
A new restaurant and bar with an international flair is on the menu for downtown Rochester
July 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit logo
Local
Rochester buses scheduled for holiday service on July 4
July 02, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team
July 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Windhorst Knudsen, All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year, a pro at making lemons into lemonade
July 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Prep
Redhawks' Leimbek savoring last summer with teammates before college baseball career begins
July 02, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
DSC07022.jpg
Four veterans who could propel a repeat title run for the Austin Bruins
July 02, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman