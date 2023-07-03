Rochester downtown bus stops to shift to Central Park through Sept. 15

ROCHESTER — Lane closures along Second Street Southwest will spur a nearly two-and-half-month move for Rochester's downtown transit center, starting Wednesday, July 5.

Bus stops normally located along Second Street, between South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest will be relocated to Central Park, approximately four blocks to the north at 225 First Ave. NW.

The change is expected to be in effect until Sept. 15.

A total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park, as well as the south side of Second Street Northwest, across from Central Park.

All routes are expected to follow the current schedules, although Rochester Public Transit reports some delays are possible.

A map shows were downtown Rochester buses will stop starting Wednesday, July 5, 2023. City of Rochester

Specific bus stop locations are:

Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along Second Avenue Northwest.

Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along Third Street Northwest.

Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along First Avenue Northwest.

Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along Second Street Northwest.

Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of Second Street Northwest, across the street from Central Park.