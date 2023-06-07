Rochester dropping daily pool fees by $2

ROCHESTER — Daily fees at Rochester’s outdoor public pool are dropping.

The Rochester Park Board unanimously approved a $2 cut in prices for adult and youth passes, just days after the pool opened.

“We were concerned about having one pool open and demand,” Park and Recreation Board Director Paul Widmnan said of starting with full cost for the Silver Lake Pool while the Soldiers Field Pool is being converted into an aquatics center.

The price drop is expected to start as early as Wednesday, he said.

Complaints about the original $6 charge for adults and $5 fee for youth and children spurred discussion Monday at the Rochester City Council meeting.

“The price of the pools is too much for the residents,” council member Molly Dennis said as she led the meeting in the absence of Council President Brooke Carlson.

Fees at both city pools were waived in 2021 and reduced with council-approved funds last year, but the council didn’t propose funding the cuts this year and simply asked the Park Board to consider a change.

Widman said the cost of the fee reduction will be absorbed in the parks budget.

Not all fees are being reduced. Widman said the $3 fee for lap swimming and $2 for baby pool access are already reduced rates, along with existing season passes for individuals and families.

For those who’ve already purchased a $40 punch pass that allows 10 visits, Widman said five more punches will be added to provide equity with the new $28 rate for the 10-punch pass.

While he supported the price change for this year, Park Board member Chad Ramaker said he believes there’s a better long-term approach.

“I’d rather keep fees the same and put the money into finding a better way to funnel it toward the people who need it the most,” he said, suggesting future discussions need to focus on the right price for pool access.

Widman said the Rochester Swim Club, which manages the city pool, already works to provide lower prices for people who can’t afford existing fees.

“The swim club does an excellent job of scholarshipping and working with groups and individuals to overcome any financial barriers,” he said, adding that the club also schedules $1 days when possible to increase access to the pool.

With that, park staff and board members said they plan to discuss next year’s pricing with plans to open the new aquatic center in Soldiers Field Park after operation costs are known.

“We are assuming because of the age of our current facility and its poor efficiency, that overall it will be similar to what we have right now,” Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said. “But we’ll have to wait until we get it up and running.”