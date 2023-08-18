Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 18

News Local

Rochester duplex sustained 'major' fire damage Thursday evening

The fire was contained to one side of the duplex.

367391763_606185645011698_6301495858579002184_n.jpg
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on 42nd Street Northwest on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Staff reports
Today at 9:45 AM

ROCHESTER — A duplex in northwest Rochester sustained “major smoke and fire damage” on Thursday evening, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the duplex on the 2000 block of 42nd Street Northwest with reports of “heavy fire” and a “house full of smoke,” according to a statement from the fire department. The fire was contained on the south side of the duplex.

The attached duplex also had “minor smoke damage.”



The duplex residents were not inside the residence. Two residents were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation, according to the statement.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Utilities also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.


