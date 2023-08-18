Rochester duplex sustained 'major' fire damage Thursday evening

ROCHESTER — A duplex in northwest Rochester sustained “major smoke and fire damage” on Thursday evening, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to the duplex on the 2000 block of 42nd Street Northwest with reports of “heavy fire” and a “house full of smoke,” according to a statement from the fire department. The fire was contained on the south side of the duplex.

The attached duplex also had “minor smoke damage.”

The duplex residents were not inside the residence. Two residents were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation, according to the statement.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Rochester Police Department and Rochester Public Utilities also responded to the scene.