News | Local

Rochester earns silver recognition for heart disease and stroke prevention efforts

Local Move With the Mayor program finishes its second year

rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 23, 2021 09:28 PM
Rochester’s Move With the Mayor program moved up a notch in recognition this year.

The city earned silver-level recognition in a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and strokes by encouraging residents to get up and get moving.

The city scored the bronze level in 2020.

In addition to hosting events promoting physical activity, mayors in the program also completed the Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmap, which helped cities strengthen programs and policies to improve health, and encourage people to live healthy, active lifestyles.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, Rochester’s 2021 events were held virtually, with residents using the SparkAmerica PeopleOneHealth app to track their minutes of exercise during a six-week period.

Rochester ranked 19th out of nearly 100 cities participating throughout the United States.

“It has been exciting to see Rochester residents participate in this initiative and prioritize their overall health,” Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement. “I am committed to helping our community make living a healthy life as easy as possible, and as more community members and community partners join the initiative, I believe we can reach the gold level next year.”

To learn more about the Move with the Mayor initiative, visit the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention website .

