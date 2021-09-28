Rochester electric rate plan tweaked, but remains steady

A tweak in Rochester electric rates isn’t expected to change the anticipated increase in 2022 utility bills.

“At the end of the day, we’ve looking at the same cost, just applied a little differently,” Rochester Public Utilities Board member Brian Morgan said.

The Rochester Public Utilities Board approved a potential 1.5% general rate increase Tuesday, coming down from the 2.5% increase approved in August.

RPU General Manager Mark Kotschevar said the reduction stems from a decision by Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, which provides energy to the Rochester utility.

The earlier RPU rate proposal was made with the assumption that the wholesale electricity rate would drop by 2%, which would be passed on to customers to reduce their monthly bills.

Instead, Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency opted to provide approximately $5 million in cash to RPU, which will increase the 2022 revenues for the city-owned utility. The added revenue will spur a lower overall rate plan, but won’t provide cheaper energy to buy down the customer expense.

“The net impact to the customer is the same in both cases,” Kotschevar said.

The proposed 2022 residential rate is expected to add $2.26 to the average homeowner’s monthly bill, based on typical usage estimates. An additional $1.99 will be added each month to provide insurance for underground water pipes, but customers will have the chance to opt out of the program.

The new 2.5% general rate increase means rates for individual customer categories will go up by 0.5% to 3.5%, with the residential rates having the steepest increases.

Kotschevar said rates are directly tied to the cost of providing service, and a recent study indicated it costs RPU more to supply power homes than the majority of businesses.

Public comment on the proposed 2022 rates will be taken during RPU board’s Oct. 26 meeting, before the board votes on the utility’s proposed budget and rate increase.

The Rochester City Council also will review the rates and RPU budget before it approves the overall city budget in December.