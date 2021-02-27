Rochester elementary school student takes first place in art show

Amal Hassan, a fifth-grade student at Franklin Elementary in Rochester, took first place in the elementary level of the Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM) Youth Art Month (YAM) art show. There were 72 pieces submitted for the show.

Hassan's artwork will also be recognized at the National Art Education Association conference.

The AEM Youth Art Month Virtual Student Exhibition will be open for viewing March 1-30 at the Art Educators of Minnesota website, according to a press release.

Other students from Franklin Elementary and Montessori at Franklin (art teacher Tiffany Erie) chosen to take part in the show:

Gabby Burt

Giovanni Cruz-England

Sofia Richter

Josie Kral

Karamba Beyai

The show also included the following students from Gage Elementary (art teacher Cassie Wellen-Okronglis):



