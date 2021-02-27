SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester elementary school student takes first place in art show

The winning student's artwork will also be recognized at the National Art Education Association conference.

amal-art.jpg
Franklin Elementary School fifth-grader Amal Hassan placed first out of 72 pieces in the Elementary Level in the Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM) Youth Art Month (YAM) art show. (Contributed by Rochester Public Schools)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 26, 2021 06:32 PM
Share

Amal Hassan, a fifth-grade student at Franklin Elementary in Rochester, took first place in the elementary level of the Art Educators of Minnesota (AEM) Youth Art Month (YAM) art show. There were 72 pieces submitted for the show.

Hassan's artwork will also be recognized at the National Art Education Association conference.

The AEM Youth Art Month Virtual Student Exhibition will be open for viewing March 1-30 at the Art Educators of Minnesota website, according to a press release.

Other students from Franklin Elementary and Montessori at Franklin (art teacher Tiffany Erie) chosen to take part in the show:

  • Gabby Burt
  • Giovanni Cruz-England
  • Sofia Richter
  • Josie Kral
  • Karamba Beyai

The show also included the following students from Gage Elementary (art teacher Cassie Wellen-Okronglis):

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Nardos Yohannes
  • Persia Ramirez
  • Luca Ramirez
Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTERROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link