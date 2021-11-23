SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester energy efficiency grant aims to help businesses

Program set to provide up to $30,000 for projects aimed at reducing energy consumption.

Rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 23, 2021 12:58 PM
Rochester’s Community Development Department is partnering with Rochester Public Utilities to offer assistance with analyzing energy use and identifying energy efficiency upgrades eligible for grant applications.

The city will use a portion of funds provided by the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which was funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Additionally, RPU’s Partnering in Energy Solutions program and partners can help interested applicants identify future energy use and needs, propose energy efficiency upgrades, provide payback analysis of suggested improvements, and identify available rebates and financing options.

A total of up to $30,000 is available through the Rochester Benchmarking Energy Efficiency Program grant, with priority given to historically underserved populations. Applications for the grant will open at noon Dec. 1 and will be accepted on a rolling basis through Jan. 12.

Anyone receiving a grant will have until March 31 to start the projects, with projects completed by June 1.

Grant awardees will need to commit to at least three years of participation in Rochester’s Energy Benchmarking Program, which tracks energy use and identifies ways to increase energy efficiency.

Additional information is located on the city’s Building Benchmarking webpage, https://tinyurl.com/uwnm44fu .

Anyone with questions or needing assistance with an application, can contact Lauren Jensen at ljensen@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2957.

