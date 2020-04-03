Hassle Free Grocery
Mike Haskin loads items into his vehicle after a shopping trip to ALDI where he also reported some items that were in stock and out of stock through a service he created using Facebook Messenger and a Facebook Page called Hassle Free Grocery - Rochester, MN on Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020, in Rochester.

 Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com

Wouldn't grocery shopping be easier these days if you knew the store had what you are looking for? 

Thanks to a Rochester man, a smartphone or computer with the Facebook messenger feature can now do that.

Hassle Free Grocery is a crowd-sourced grocery store inventory monitor designed by Mike Haskin. Using Facebook messenger, anyone with a Facebook account can search Rochester grocery stores to see what they may have in stock or they can help others by reporting after completing their own grocery shopping.

“My hope and goal is to try to get it to as many people in Rochester as possible,” Haskin said. “The reason it exists is so people don't have to travel to multiple stores. They can keep their family safe by traveling to one store, grabbing what they need and going. They can continue to support their family and themselves, but they can do it in a safer manner.”

The service can be found by searching Hassle Free Grocery - Rochester, MN on Facebook. Once on the page, get started by pressing "Send Message" and then "Get Started." An automated response will prompt you with three options: search stores, report store inventory or contribute.

From March 26 to April 1, approximately 550 searches were conducted and 46 reports were entered by shoppers.

Mike Haskin Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

At his day job, Haskin is the chief engineer for the Hotel Indigo. Designing automated systems in Facebook messenger, like Hassle Free Grocery, is something he’s been doing for about a year, he said. He learned through a course online.

When the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold and shortages at groceries stores of popular items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer started to occur, Haskin said he thought it would be a great way to introduce this type of automated service.

Rochester resident Kathryn Casenhiser said she stumbled across the page and planned on using it for her next shopping trip.

"If everyone uses this and can report what's in stores and what the stores are out of, that would save a lot of people needless trips," Casenhiser wrote in a Facebook message. "I plan on checking the Hassle Free Grocery before shopping this weekend."

