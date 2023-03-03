99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, March 3

News Local

Rochester Ethical Practices Board seeking applications

Several Rochester city boards have openings for residents wanting to participate in local government.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 11:01 AM

ROCHESTER — The city is seeking applications to fill two seats on Rochester's Ethical Practices Board.

The seats are opening with terms that expire on April 30, 2023. If the current members haven't reached the number of allowable terms, they can reapply, but city guidelines call for the applications to be open to all qualified city residents.

“Getting involved in the Ethical Practices Board is a great way to develop a better understanding of how our city government works," Board Chairman Peter Amadio said in a statement announcing the call for applications. "The checks and balances that are in place are to ensure fairness, openness and transparency in the actions of elected and appointed city officials as well as city employees."

The seven-member board reviews complaints filed by city residents. Members serve a three-year term and may serve up to two consecutive terms. Meetings are typically held once a month during weekday hours with administrative staff provided by the city attorney’s office.

Questions about the Ethical Practices Board can be directed to Jody Houghton at jhoughton@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2100.

The city is also looking to fill openings on its Library Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Music Board, which requires a Ward 6 resident.

While individuals can submit an application at any time, those interested in applying are asked to do so by March 31, 2023.

Questions about the application and role on the Library Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and Music Board can be directed to Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2700.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
