Rochester Ethiopians vying for more visibility

ROCHESTER — Despite being home to approximately 500 Ethiopian families, Rochester’s Ethiopian community has had little visibility.

The Ethiopian Community of Rochester, Minnesota is working to change that. An Ethiopian Heritage Day Saturday went a long way to change that, organizers said.

Hundreds attended the inaugural event at the Rochester Art Center.

“We need to come together to show our faces, one, to each other and two, to everyone else,” said Yit Mirete, an Ethiopian native and Rochester resident. Mirete was one of the ECRM members who organized the event.

Mirete said visibility is key to being part of a community and contributing to its culture.

“We love our coffee, we love our dress, we love our colors,” he said.

“It’s not only poverty we have,” Mirete added. “We have dignity, we have culture.”

Mirete’s daughter, Eliana Yitbarek tended to a vendor booth offering food, clothing, jewelry and other items. Although she was born in the U.S., her parents, who are both from Ethiopia, make sure she knows Ethiopian culture and traditions.

Vendors sold food, clothing and cultural artifacts. Volunteers demonstrated roasting, grinding and pouring coffee.

Leule Gebre, left, of St. Paul, Belgie Yimer, and Elsa Tesfeya dance during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In a nation that contains an array of cultural identities, more than 80 spoken languages and about 200 dialects, coffee bridges all of them, said Mirete.

“The whole neighborhood comes together to get coffee at least once a day,” he said.

Minor differences between cultures matter less for Ethiopians living in the U.S.

“We have different ways of doing everything,” Yitbarek said. “Here, we’re like family even if we don’t know each other.”

That’s another common thread running across cultures is a welcoming attitude for visitors and strangers, said Zeni Aly, another event organizer.

Neighbors' homes are open to each other and to strangers, Aly said.

“You don’t need an invitation,” she said. “You just show up.”

Aly said that same spirit of sharing is behind the event Saturday.

Elsa Tesfeya of St. Paul makes coffee during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We cannot take everybody home, but we can bring some of it here,” she said.

Gatahun Tebeka, another ECRM member and event organizer said the group intends to hold the event annually.

“This is a learning experience for us,” Tebeka said.

The lessons aren’t just for event organizers. Food vendors at the event get a chance to gauge interest in Ethiopian food locally. If interest is high enough, the more experienced cooks might consider opening an Ethiopian restaurant, Tebeka said.

That’s something Mirete said hopes the Ethiopian community someday adds to Rochester’s already diverse food culture.

“As Africans, we need to bring our flavors, our differences here,” he said. “It’s all about visibility.”

The Diversity Council, United Way of Olmsted County and an event grant from the Rochester Downtown Alliance helped ECRM put on the event.

Photos: Ethiopian Heritage Day at the Rochester Art Center

People eat food during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Maryama Mohamud hennas during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Heline Addhame braids the hair of Kiya Smith, 15, during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dj Kingston WezWez, left, and Henok Gebremichael dance during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Elsa Tesfeya of St. Paul makes coffee during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Fresh spices are seen from Workinesh Spice Blends during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Joshua Zeray, 10, takes a throw alongside Yoseph Yitbarek, 15, while playing a bean bag toss game during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Fresh spices are seen from Workinesh Spice Blends during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sambusa’s, a spicy meat mixture folded into a dough pastry and fried, are served during Ethiopian Heritage Day on, Aug. 20, 2022, at The Rochester Art Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin