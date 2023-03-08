Rochester expecting to drop to single outdoor pool as aquatics center construction starts

ROCHESTER — Planned construction of a new Soldiers Field aquatics park is expected to leave the city with a single public outdoor pool this summer.

“We will be open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week,” Ben Boldt, recreation supervisor for Rochester's Parks and Recreation department, said of the plan for the Silver Lake Pool.

The pool is expected to be operated by the Rochester Swim Club for the seventh season, and Boldt said discussions are underway for scheduling of swim lessons with one pool closed.

The two city pools have been busier than usual in the two years since they were shuttered in 2020 amid COVID precautions.

With 53,028 open-swim attendees in 2021, the numbers more than tripled what was seen in 2019. Attendance dropped to 30,472 last summer.

Boldt said the increases were likely due to fees being dropped in 2021 and reduced fees in 2022, but Park Board member Chad Ramaker said more might have been at play.

“While I think a lot of it had to do with fees, I also think a lot of it had to do with publicity,” he said, pointing to news that the Silver Lake Pool was slated to close permanently after the 2019 season.

The city used COVID relief funds to help keep the facility open without charging daily fees in 2021, and plans to eventually replace the Soldiers Field Pool spurred support for keeping the older Silver Lake Pool available during construction.

If all goes as planned, the new Soldiers Field aquatics park is slated to open in 2024.

With one outdoor pool available, Boldt said current plans for the summer call for a return to the daily rate at Silver Lake Park, which is $5 for youth and $6 for adults.

With the limits of the Silver Lake Pool, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is expecting to highlight alternatives for the summer, which is expected to include a new splash pad slated to open in Lincolnshire Park, 5276 Members Pkwy NW.

Boldt said the inflatable water park is expected to return to Foster Arend Park this year, adding an option to the existing beach.

The beach at Cascade Lake Park is also expected to be open this year, as construction of additional amenities continues.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said added details regarding water activities will be announced as summer approaches.