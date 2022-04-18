SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Rochester eyes path toward municipal ID cards

City Council expected to consider ordinance approving the creation of a municipal ID next month.

Northfield city ID sample.png
A sample of the Northfield municipal ID can be found on the city's website. The city is the first in Minnesoto to issue a municipal ID, and Rochester is considering the option.
City of Northfield
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 18, 2022 06:02 PM
ROCHESTER – Municipal IDs could be in Rochester’s future.

The Rochester City Council is expected to vote on a proposal to authorize them during its regular council meeting May 2.

Mayowood II Apartments.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's senior-housing project readying request for state support
Proposed 36-unit apartment complex would be owned and operated by the county HRA for low-income seniors.
April 16, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
manor hills one.jpg
Local
Affordable housing project on edge of Country Club Manor seeking TIF support
Proposal would help cover a portion of an estimated $3.5 million funding gap for project receiving state tax credits.
April 16, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sand mining map photo.jpg
Local
Potential benefits cited with Rochester Township zoning change for sand mine
Plan to remove topsoil and sand from site southwest of Rochester is expected to lead to residential development and potential improvements for area.
April 14, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
“I think it’s a reasonable step to take locally,” council member Nick Campion said of the proposed photo IDs, which would be issued from the Rochester Public Library.

Campion said he’s heard from city residents who have struggled with options to prove identity due to a lack of more-traditional identification.

“This gives us an avenue to address some of that, at least at a local level,” he said

Andy Stehr, Rochester Public Library’s circulation services manager, said the idea was brought to the library by members of Southeastern Minnesota Interfaith Immigrant Legal Defense, who pointed to challenges faced by immigrants, especially those who were forced to leave their home countries without needed identification.

The option has been discussed by the Library Board and others in city offices for two to three years, and similar programs are in place in approximately 40 other cities.

“It’s not a new idea,” Stehr said, pointing to Northfield as the first Minnesota city to issue a municipal ID, which happened last year.

In addition to providing options for immigrants, Stehr said the identification cards also would provide a no-cost option for residents who cannot get a state driver’s license, such as physically challenged residents on fixed incomes.

State IDs cost slightly more than $20, and Stehr said the library has the staff, technology and materials needed to produce the cards at no added cost to the city or the recipient. It’s the same equipment that is used to create staff ID cards.

Stehr said library staff has been working with partners to define how the ID cards could be used in the community. He said some banks have already indicated they will accept them for check-cashing purposes, and pharmacies would likely accept them when people pick up prescriptions.

He said city staff is working with the Rochester School District to determine whether the cards would help overcome a key obstacle for some parents, which is needing to provide a photo ID when visiting or picking up their children.

“The conversations are ongoing,” he said.

Rochester Mayor KIm Norton said she sees that as a key reason for considering the city-issued identification cards.

“That was a very compelling use for me,” she said, recalling when the concept was presented to her earlier in her term.

Council member Patrick Keane said he liked the concept but raised questions about security and potential misuse.

Stahr said that hasn’t been a problem in other cities, largely due to the limited acceptance.

“The IDs aren’t going to be able to be used to buy cigarettes, firearms or alcohol, so there is not a lot of benefit from counterfeiting them or anything like that,” he said.

To obtain a municipal ID, someone will need to show two specific forms of identification.

One must be a primary ID document, such as a state driver’s license or ID card, a passport, a released offender ID card, Tribal ID card, permanent resident card, medical insurance card or W2.

A second option from that list could be used, but a secondary source could also include a driver’s license or ID from another state, a Social Security card, a certified birth certificate or marriage certificate or a school transcript.

The applicant will also be required to provide qualifying proof of residence in Rochester.

Stehr said the exact requirements will be part of a proposed city ordinance presented to the council on May 2.

Council President Brooke Carlson raised a concern that the IDs could end up creating a stigma for people who carry them, since it could identify them as immigrants or someone who cannot obtain a state ID.

Stehr said communities have overcome such issues by making the voluntary local IDs a source of community pride.

“It also becomes a brand in hand,” he said, noting Northfield’s program includes enlisting businesses to provide special discounts for people who show a municipal ID.

“The more people we have who have community IDs … the less stigmatized the cards will be,:” he said, also noting diverse usage would also limit the cards from being used to generate user-specific data.

