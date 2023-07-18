Rochester eyes potential 9.44% increase in property tax levy

ROCHESTER — Early review of the proposed 2024 Rochester city budget points to a potential 9.44% property tax levy increase as the city’s estimated overall spending plan drops by $38.6 million.

“It’s a very high overview of the budget,” City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council on Monday as she opened discussion of the proposed $562.3 million city budget.

The potential $8.8 million increase in the tax levy – which is the total property tax collected across all taxable properties in the city – comes as the city is expected to face a $9.2 million increase in general fund expenses to maintain existing programs next year.

“Most of that comes from the tax levy, because we don’t charge someone when they call 911,” Zelms said of the fund that also supports public safety, public works and general government operations.

A proposed increase in the tax levy doesn’t necessarily translate into the rate of change on individual property bills, since increased development and shifting property values play a part in how taxes are calculated.

“What actually impacts the tax bill really depends on that total levy and how it spreads across the assessed value of each property,” the city administrator said, pointing out an individual property’s tax will change based on how its value fits into the overall tax value in the city.

The proposed levy increase comes as the city has fewer federal funds to offset a potential property tax increase. Approximately $1.4 million from federal funds designated to stabilize the city budget in the wake of the COVID pandemic will be available next year, compared to nearly $2.4 million seen in this year’s budget.

While funds needed for day-to-day operations and programs in 2024 are increasing, the city’s budget projections point to a $48.8 million decrease in spending on capital improvement projects next year.

The city’s capital improvement program covers 119 planned projects, costing an estimated $153 million.

Projects include growth and reinvestment in local facilities, park upgrades, infrastructure upgrades and work on a planned bus rapid-transit system.

Of the amount budgeted for the 119 projects, $8.5 million would be funded through local property taxes, if approved by the CIty Council in December.

“We attempt to leverage as much external resources as we can,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said, adding that some local tax dollars are needed to match state and federal grants.

He said details on projects and anticipated costs will continue to be refined as the council and city staff discuss next year’s budget, which is expected to be approved in December.

Additionally, Zelms said three to four council study sessions are planned to discuss added costs related to funding deferred maintenance throughout city properties, enhancing city services and meeting specific council goals.

“We have centered those on affordable living, economic vibrancy, growth management and quality services,” she said of seeking to meet defined council goals.

Zelms said staff is working to define a recommended budget for council view, starting with a planned Aug. 21 study session

“Hopefully, we will be able to pull something together that is meaningful, that can help you focus on where you might not see as much value or where we might need to provide more detail in these upcoming study sessions,” she said.