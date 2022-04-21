Rochester faces lawsuit over hotel and restaurant damages following broken skyway sprinkler pipe

ROCHESTER – A frozen sprinkler pipe that led to a reported $48,000 in damages to a downtown hotel and restaurant has resulted in a lawsuit against Rochester and its former parking ramp operator.

BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed the lawsuit Tuesday, citing damages to its Doubletree Hotel and Pescara Restaurant properties at 150 S. Broadway Ave.

According to the lawsuit, a sprinkler pipe in the nearby skyway owned by the city and operated by Lanier Parking Holdings, Inc., resulted in a leak with water diverted down a set of stairs and into the commercial properties.

Through the court filing by Dunlap and Seeger attorney Ken Schueler, BGD5 alleges the city was negligent in its responsibility to maintain the skyway’s rooftop heating unit and water line. It also states Lanier was made aware of low skyway temperatures prior to the incident.

“First, Lanier stated it would turn up the heat,” the lawsuit states. “Second, Lanier stated the skyway’s rooftop heating unit was down and that it had called a service company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The property owner reportedly requested Lanier close the skyway doors leading into the hotel, but the doors remained open.

The lawsuit states the incident resulted in at least $48,000 in damage, and the company is seeking to recoup the expense, with the potential for a greater amount to be awarded by the court.

The city has not filed a legal response to the lawsuit, but recent civil cases have been turned over to the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm to represent the city.