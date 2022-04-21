SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester faces lawsuit over hotel and restaurant damages following broken skyway sprinkler pipe

Doubletree and Pescara reportedly saw at least $48,000 in damages in 2020 incident.

Court
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 20, 2022 07:11 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A frozen sprinkler pipe that led to a reported $48,000 in damages to a downtown hotel and restaurant has resulted in a lawsuit against Rochester and its former parking ramp operator.

BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed the lawsuit Tuesday, citing damages to its Doubletree Hotel and Pescara Restaurant properties at 150 S. Broadway Ave.

Read more from Randy
Untitled design - 2022-04-20T171544.118.png
Local
Olmsted County students honored for overcoming personal challenges
Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission members names six students as recipients of 2022 Outstanding Youth Awards.
April 20, 2022 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Redistricting 2022 graphic
Local
Olmsted County commissioners prepare to adopt new district map
Public hearing on six proposed maps yields few comments, with discussions centered on diversity and city representation.
April 19, 2022 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mayowood II new.jpg
Local
Olmsted County's senior-housing project seeks to start filling specific need
“We’re hoping by starting this one project, it will help spur other development,” said Michele Merxbauer, the county’s housing program manager.
April 19, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

According to the lawsuit, a sprinkler pipe in the nearby skyway owned by the city and operated by Lanier Parking Holdings, Inc., resulted in a leak with water diverted down a set of stairs and into the commercial properties.

Through the court filing by Dunlap and Seeger attorney Ken Schueler, BGD5 alleges the city was negligent in its responsibility to maintain the skyway’s rooftop heating unit and water line. It also states Lanier was made aware of low skyway temperatures prior to the incident.

“First, Lanier stated it would turn up the heat,” the lawsuit states. “Second, Lanier stated the skyway’s rooftop heating unit was down and that it had called a service company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The property owner reportedly requested Lanier close the skyway doors leading into the hotel, but the doors remained open.

The lawsuit states the incident resulted in at least $48,000 in damage, and the company is seeking to recoup the expense, with the potential for a greater amount to be awarded by the court.

The city has not filed a legal response to the lawsuit, but recent civil cases have been turned over to the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm to represent the city.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
080420.N.RPB.ROB.GREGORY.09365.jpg
Local
Rochester Motor Cars owner donating $10,000 award to Ronald McDonald House
Robert Gregory, owner of Rochester Motor Cars, was named one of six "Salute to Dealers" award winners for his charitable work in the community. Gregory plans to donate the $10,000 award to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House.
April 20, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Balows 01.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Sunday with the Balows: How Thai Pop's owners spend their day off
Thai Pop owners Annie and Ryan Balow make the most of their one day off a week.
April 20, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
F & M Rochester Bank Rendering - 04.2022.jpg
Members Only
Business
Area bank to start moving dirt to build long-planned Rochester branch
Preston-based F&M Community Bank plans to soon officially start moving dirt on a new branch on empty land on the west frontage road corner of U.S. Highway 52 North and 19th Street Northwest.
April 20, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Taopi Donations
Local
Rochester nonprofit donates furniture to Taopi family
Peggy Paul of Neuro Hospitality House connected with a family following the tornado that hit Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
April 20, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe