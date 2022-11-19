Rochester families in need can receive Thanksgiving groceries on Monday

ROCHESTER — A partnership with Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army and Rochester Public Schools will help support families with Thanksgiving groceries.

The 400 grocery bags will be shared with families in need on Monday, Nov. 21. RPS will distribute 300 grocery bags to families, and the other 100 bags will be distributed to families in a drive-through event at The Salvation Army Social Services Center at 115 First Ave. NE at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Our whole team benefits from a culture of giving back to our community,” area Hy-Vee manager Chad Hartogh said in a news release. “And we’re especially happy knowing that the work we do keeps families from going hungry.”

There is no application to receive groceries, families can stop by The Salvation Army Social Services Center from 1:30 p.m. on Monday until the bags are gone.

