Rochester families push to return students to classroom

Having grown tired of distance learning and its effects, Rochester families have started taking to the streets to demand a return to "normalcy."

Between 20 and 30 people gathered outside the Edison Administration Building on Tuesday evening, urging Rochester Public Schools to take swifter action to return students to the classroom.

"I don't think the School Board's listening; I think they're just trying to appease us," said Brandi Dahl, mother of a Mayo High School freshman. "It's horrible. He was an honor student, and now he's tanking. He's just not interested."

An RPS student that wished to remain anonymous protests on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

The crowd included parents and their children, carrying signs that illustrated their message. Cars periodically blared their horns as they passed the demonstrators, showing their support.

The Rochester School Board approved a plan on Jan. 5 to return elementary students to the hybrid-learning model with a staggered start. The board stopped short of approving a return to in-person learning, going against what the district's COVID-19 Advisory Team had recommended. The board is set to revisit the situation during its Feb. 2 meeting.

Nick Pulos and his son Andrew, 5, protest on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

One of the parents at Tuesday's protest, Nick Pulos, said it's important for the School Board to know that the district's parents are paying attention to the situation.

"We would like to hold them accountable for following the recommendation of their own advisory team, at a minimum," he said.

Pulos' 7-year-old son, Ryan, was also at the gathering. As a student in the district's Spanish-immersion program, he put his burgeoning education to good work, writing his message in his second language.

Around twenty people came out to protest distance learning on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

"Quiero ir a la escuela," his sign read. In English, that translates to "I want to go to school!"

Other signs read "2nd grade shouldn't be my gap year!" and "Hey School Board, time to listen to the families that elected you."

The turnout might have been larger had it not been for a recent development. Some individuals decided not to show up since the School Board scheduled a listening session for this coming Thursday to hear the concerns.

Declan Timm, 6, holds a sign while protesting distance learning with his family on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

For others, the district's willingness to listen to parents didn't come soon enough. Kimberly Timm was at the Edison Building on Tuesday with her three young children. She said she supports the mitigation policies the district has implemented, but she also expressed frustration.

"We haven't felt heard in 10 months," she said. "(Having) a listening session now is a little too late."

