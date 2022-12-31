99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester families 'ring in the new year together' with a Noon Year's Eve party

The party invited exploration as a family, with kids trying out new toys, climbing playsets, dancing and celebrating with their party hats.

Noon Year's Eve Balloon.JPG
Abby Bois plays with balloons at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 31, 2022 01:26 PM
ROCHESTER — Families started the new year with an early celebration of Noon Year’s Eve at Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester.

The playdate with friends invited exploration as a family, with kids trying out new toys, climbing playsets, dancing and celebrating with their party hats. The fun celebration welcomed new friends six years old and under to the toybrary, or toy library, which opened in August 2022 . Benson Koester, 4, said New Year’s is her favorite holiday, though she likes all the seasons.

“In the early stages of having little kids you just feel like you can’t do anything,” said Pavs Kumar, owner and founder of Nana Gogo Toybrary. “It’s hard being a parent with a young kid. You don’t go out at night and then you spent your 20s partying, and so you feel like you’re missing out, but this is just a reminder that a party with little kids is great fun. It’s an opportunity to bond with your family and dance and do activities that everybody could enjoy and ring in the new year together.”

Noon Year's Eve Swing.JPG
Jana Mahmoud swings with her dad Mulhem Mahmoud at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Some kids came knowing the day’s celebration, such as Ainslee Irons who regularly calls the holiday, “Noon Year’s Eve.” With kids jumping with excitement, parents parents counted down to the “Noon Year.”

“I love the energy,” Kumar said. “It’s great to see people have a good time, it’s great to see them respond to different things like the sensory stations. It’s great to see the little kids dive right in, take that experience with them. It’s great to see people enjoying the dancing.”

Noon Year's Eve Father Daughter Dance.JPG
Abby Bois, left, dances with her dad, John Bois, right, during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Balloon Drop 2.JPG
Kids celebrate with balloons at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Instruments.JPG
Carol Burken of Zoom to the Music, LLC shows the kids her instruments at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Balloon Drop.JPG
Families gather for the balloon drop at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Eggs.JPG
Carol Burken of Zoom to the Music, LLC shares egg shakers with the kids for a song during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Dance.JPG
Henry Hill dances with his mom Caroline Hill during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Pig.JPG
Friends Ainslee Irons, left, and Bradley DeSousa, right, play with a piggy bank during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Music.JPG
Benson Koester tries out a lollipop drum at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Noon Year's Eve Group Dance.JPG
Layla Tuen, left, and David Choi, right, dance with the group at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
