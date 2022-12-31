Rochester families 'ring in the new year together' with a Noon Year's Eve party

ROCHESTER — Families started the new year with an early celebration of Noon Year’s Eve at Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester.

The playdate with friends invited exploration as a family, with kids trying out new toys, climbing playsets, dancing and celebrating with their party hats. The fun celebration welcomed new friends six years old and under to the toybrary, or toy library, which opened in August 2022 . Benson Koester, 4, said New Year’s is her favorite holiday, though she likes all the seasons.

“In the early stages of having little kids you just feel like you can’t do anything,” said Pavs Kumar, owner and founder of Nana Gogo Toybrary. “It’s hard being a parent with a young kid. You don’t go out at night and then you spent your 20s partying, and so you feel like you’re missing out, but this is just a reminder that a party with little kids is great fun. It’s an opportunity to bond with your family and dance and do activities that everybody could enjoy and ring in the new year together.”

Jana Mahmoud swings with her dad Mulhem Mahmoud at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Some kids came knowing the day’s celebration, such as Ainslee Irons who regularly calls the holiday, “Noon Year’s Eve.” With kids jumping with excitement, parents parents counted down to the “Noon Year.”

“I love the energy,” Kumar said. “It’s great to see people have a good time, it’s great to see them respond to different things like the sensory stations. It’s great to see the little kids dive right in, take that experience with them. It’s great to see people enjoying the dancing.”

Abby Bois, left, dances with her dad, John Bois, right, during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Kids celebrate with balloons at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Carol Burken of Zoom to the Music, LLC shows the kids her instruments at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Families gather for the balloon drop at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Carol Burken of Zoom to the Music, LLC shares egg shakers with the kids for a song during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Henry Hill dances with his mom Caroline Hill during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Friends Ainslee Irons, left, and Bradley DeSousa, right, play with a piggy bank during the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Benson Koester tries out a lollipop drum at the Noon Year's Eve party at Nana Gogo Toybrary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin