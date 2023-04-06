50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester family in need of housing following March apartment fire

Ariella Adams, who works as a certified nursing assistant, has missed work from moving everything out of the residence and the fact that she was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
Ariella Adams, right, and her mom, Deborah Williams, go through her things while packing up the apartment Adams shares with her partner and son Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rochester. Adams spent Friday night, March 31, in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in her apartment.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:44 AM

ROCHESTER — A Rochester family is looking for permanent housing following a grease fire that destroyed their apartment kitchen.

Ariella Adams and her wife have been living in a hotel room since the March 31 fire and Adams isn't sure what comes next for the family. Her 22-year-old nonverbal autistic son has been living with Adams' mom.

Her stove, kitchen cabinets and ceiling were damaged by the fire and there was minor smoke damage to the interior at an estimated cost of $10,000. Because of that damage, she had to be out of the apartment by Wednesday.

ALSO READ

"At this point, I just really need help right now," Adams said. "At least for the next couple months until we can get back on our feet or until we can find another place."

Adams did received help from the Red Cross in the form of a prepaid gift card that has paid for the hotel and Uber rides back and forth to the apartment to clear it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking fires caused an average of $4.5 million in damage each of the last five years, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The top two factors last year in cooking fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a heat source.

Adams, who works as a certified nursing assistant, has missed work from moving everything out of the residence and the fact that she was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

"I'd pretty much would be left out in the cold without help. Thank god for Mom," Adams said. "If it wasn't for her, I would have no one right now."

Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
Smoke damage is visible where framed photos once hung at the apartment Ariella Adams shares with her partner and son.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

She also has to rent storage space for her belongings and still pay for essentials like food.

"I haven't even had time to even heal properly," Adams said.

The repairs to the apartment will take up to three months, Adams said, and she still owes rent for April.

"I'm 100% grateful for the Red Cross but the Red Cross can only do so much," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
"I'm just grateful by the grace of god they got out of here alive," said Debora Williams in the apartment her daughter, Ariella Adams, shares with her partner and son.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
Ariella Adams, right, and her mom, Deborah Williams, go through her things while packing up the apartment Adams shares with her partner and son Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Apartment Kitchen Fire Follow-Up
Damaged kitchen appliances are pictured at the apartment Ariella Adams shares with her partner and son.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
bus.jpg
Local
Discovery Walk work set to temporarily close Second Street Southwest intersection, relocate transit center
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Message for Maggie
Local
Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher
April 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Brandon James Mann
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in overdose death
April 05, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Area of interest.png
Local
$50,000 reward offered in search for missing Winona woman
April 05, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Madsen 2.jpg
College
How 12 southeastern Minnesotans fared for their men's college basketball teams in '22-'23
April 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC Women's Basketball
College
Sports Insider: How RCTC women's basketball went from no team to national champs in 3 years
April 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RCTC coach Jason Bonde.jpg
College
Bonde named Coach of the Year after guiding RCTC to national title
April 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck