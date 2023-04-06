Rochester family in need of housing following March apartment fire

ROCHESTER — A Rochester family is looking for permanent housing following a grease fire that destroyed their apartment kitchen.

Ariella Adams and her wife have been living in a hotel room since the March 31 fire and Adams isn't sure what comes next for the family. Her 22-year-old nonverbal autistic son has been living with Adams' mom.

Her stove, kitchen cabinets and ceiling were damaged by the fire and there was minor smoke damage to the interior at an estimated cost of $10,000. Because of that damage, she had to be out of the apartment by Wednesday.

"At this point, I just really need help right now," Adams said. "At least for the next couple months until we can get back on our feet or until we can find another place."

Adams did received help from the Red Cross in the form of a prepaid gift card that has paid for the hotel and Uber rides back and forth to the apartment to clear it out.

Cooking fires caused an average of $4.5 million in damage each of the last five years, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The top two factors last year in cooking fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a heat source.

Adams, who works as a certified nursing assistant, has missed work from moving everything out of the residence and the fact that she was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

"I'd pretty much would be left out in the cold without help. Thank god for Mom," Adams said. "If it wasn't for her, I would have no one right now."

Smoke damage is visible where framed photos once hung at the apartment Ariella Adams shares with her partner and son. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

She also has to rent storage space for her belongings and still pay for essentials like food.

"I haven't even had time to even heal properly," Adams said.

The repairs to the apartment will take up to three months, Adams said, and she still owes rent for April.

"I'm 100% grateful for the Red Cross but the Red Cross can only do so much," she said.

"I'm just grateful by the grace of god they got out of here alive," said Debora Williams in the apartment her daughter, Ariella Adams, shares with her partner and son. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Ariella Adams, right, and her mom, Deborah Williams, go through her things while packing up the apartment Adams shares with her partner and son Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin