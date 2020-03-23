Makayla Krajewski loads a customer's drive-up order into the back of their vehicle during the indoor farmers market at Graham Park Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Rochester. With the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the farmers market had fewer vendors to allow for more open space, placed hand washing stations around the market, asked that customers not touch items on vendors' tables and encouraged social distancing. The market also offered drive-up service for the first time, and received 120 orders online from customers taking advantage of that option. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)