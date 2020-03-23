Rochester held its first farmers market Saturday since the state was shaken upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You could almost feel a sense of normalcy as people browsed the aisles of fresh fruits and vegetables, pies and scones, and grass-fed meat, like any ordinary Saturday. But these aren't ordinary times. That was why Elisabeth Johnson, owner of Rosemary & Lavender Bakery, thought it was so important to keep the market open.
A small dose of normalcy could go a long way.
"It's an important corner of our community, and people still need to eat," Johnson said.
For Farmers Market manager Jess Joyce, Saturday's event at Graham Arena was the culmination of a "wild week" that began when Gov. Tim Walz issued an emergency decree Monday closing all bars and restaurants in response to the virus.
Farmers markets were exempt from Walz's emergency decree because, like grocery stores, they are considered to be essential services. But evidence abounded Saturday at how the fight to contain the virus had infiltrated the farmers market.
Be-gloved greeters opened doors for customers to keep door handles free of germs. People encountered a hand-washing station just inside the entrance.
The aisles between vendor stalls were kept broad and wide to keep customers from congregating and at an appropriate social distance. And there was no vendor food sampling.
But the biggest change was an online ordering and drive-thru system created by the market that allowed drivers to pick up their groceries without leaving their vehicles. In total, 120 drive-thru orders were placed by customers for Saturday's market.
Joyce said the drive-thru addressed the concerns of those uncomfortable at the notion of congregating with other people. It also was the solution that organizers devised in case the farmers market was canceled.
In the end, the decision was made to keep the farmers market open, primarily at the urging of vendors, who "overwhelmingly" supported the idea.
"We polled all of our vendors, and they overwhelmingly wanted this to work," Joyce said. "They care about the customers, and they were coming up with best practices, thinking of ways to pull this off."
There were fewer vendors and the crowd was smaller than most markets held in March. For Paul Wiens, owner of Pine Island-based Misty Meadows Farm, a seller of grass-fed beef, keeping the market open made business sense.
His wife, Lela, who worked alongside Paul at the market, is retired from Mayo Clinic and has a pension. But for Paul, a farmer and a one-time construction worker, Social Security and his meat business are his primary sources of income.
"You know, we need the income," Wiens said.
And business has been booming since pandemic anxieties gripped the state. He's recently sold more than 500 pounds of hamburger.
"It's just been crazy. People are trying to stock up in case this lasts longer," Wiens said.
Mark Timm, owner of Fairview Farm in Altura, also was in favor of keeping the market open.
"It's our livelihood, our main source of income," Timm said. "I know a lot of businesses are going to get help (from the government because of the pandemic), but are you going to get help as a farmer? That's a bit uncertain."
Timm, who sells varieties of vegetables and potatoes, said his business took a hit when Walz closed restaurants, important customers of his. But the online service started by the market has helped offset those losses.
Joyce said the farmers market plans to do a "substantial evaluation" about how to proceed in the future. A lot of volunteer hours went into organizing both the drive-thru and the market. Should it keep doing both in the future? Or offer one option?
"My goal for today was to keep people calm," Joyce said. "People have been feeling great so far. I think it's really reassuring to the vendors."