Rochester father-daughter team creates social-emotional curriculum for children

Last year may have been a difficult year, but the father-daughter team of Amit and Gauri Sood didn’t let it go to waste. Together, they developed HappiGenius, a program for children that focuses on social-emotional learning and well being.

The timing wasn’t a coincidence. As the pandemic began taking its toll, Gauri knew she wanted to do something to help. She wanted to focus on elementary students - those whose minds are still being molded by their environments.

“I really started looking into this when lockdown first began,” Gauri said. “As mental health was spiraling all across the map, I thought about what we could do.”

ALSO READ: Natalia Benjamin makes history as first from Rochester to be named Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Paired with her father, Amit, they were in a good position to tackle a challenge like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes known as the "happiness doctor," Amit previously served as the chairman of the Mayo Mind Body Initiative. He now serves as the executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing, where he works as one of "the world's leading experts" in the field, according to the Resilient Option program. (He also writes the column "Dear Friend" for the Post Bulletin and other Forum Communications publications.)

Gauri said the lockdown helped her gain a deeper insight into her father's work. Coupled with the need they saw around them, the two started moving forward on a way to address the situation.

According to its website, HappiGenius “provides children skills in kindness, gratitude, attention, relationships, and problem solving. HG is an evidence-based, resilience-powered, neuroscience-informed approach to social and emotional learning.”

Amit said that while those aren't academic concepts themselves, they are concepts that are fundamental for being able to learn.

It hasn't been a quick project. Amit estimates they spent thousands of hours developing the program: They dove into the literature and consulted with experts in the field. They created content and developed the infrastructure of the website. It went on and on and on.

But since they started, they’ve begun to see success. The program has been piloted in Rochester’s Gage Elementary as part of a clinical trial with the Mayo Clinic.

Jen Horman, a third-grade teacher at Gage, said she appreciated the fact that the program gives students the tools they need to work on social emotional learning even outside the classroom and while at home with their families.

“They see the importance of teaching young children skills that can help them truly for the rest of their lives -- they actually recognize the importance of younger kids learning this and not waiting until you’re an adult,” Horman said about Amit and Gauri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even beyond Rochester, the program has started to gain steam. It’s been implemented by schools in South Dakota and Iowa. It’s even been adopted at an international school in Germany.

That's a testament to the strength of the program because, according to Amit, they haven’t done any marketing for it. Rather, it’s all been through word-of-mouth.

They're also getting ready to have it featured in a peer-reviewed journal.

The program's manpower has bloomed as well. The original team of Gauri and Amit has grown to include 20 certified trainers, according to its website. Gauri herself has gone into the classroom to teach the material, which was an experience that made a great impact on the upcoming high school senior.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Gauri said about teaching the program. "The in-person teaching experience was just a game-changer."

To some extent, their work has even gone beyond the confines of the classroom. Gauri wrote a children’s book called “Moody Broody,” featuring the same concepts found in the program itself.

Nor are they done yet. Although they have a working program for several elementary school grades, they're working to expand the ages it can serve. They're also incorporating material for parents who can work on the program concurrently with their children. They’re also working on an app for the program, which they are targeting at students who want to undertake the material by themselves rather than in a classroom setting.

In other words, they're just getting started.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I look at it, we’ve built the first story of a 20-story building,” Amit said. “I will continue to develop it as long as I’m on planet earth because our kids deserve it.”