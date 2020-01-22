A franchisee of 99 fast-food eateries, including a Fazoli’s restaurant in Rochester, was fined $157,114 for violating federal child labor laws this week.
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Louisville, Ky.-based Manna Inc., which runs franchise Wendy’s and Fazoli's restaurants in nine states, was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Rochester Fazoli's at 5550 U.S. Highway 52 N. is the only Minnesota restaurant on the list of violators.
Investigators determined Manna allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law. A total of 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights, worked more than three hours on a school day or worked more than eight hours on a non-school day. Those are all violations.
“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”