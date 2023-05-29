Rochester fifth-grader named Minnesota Chess champion for his age

ROCHESTER — Vihaan Pendse turns his back to the chess board that's sitting on his family's living room table and starts narrating where he wants to make his first move.

"Pawn to E4," he tells his father, Bhushan Pendse.

Bhushan moves his son's pawn, and then tells Vihaan where he's moving one of his own pieces. With his back still to the chess board, Vihaan visualizes the first two moves of the game in his head and then tells his father where his next move will be. And then the next, and the next after that.

They're playing a round of "blind chess." It's just one of the ways Vihaan pushes himself to become better, even though he would appear to be near the top of his game already. The Rochester fifth-grader has been named the Minnesota Chess Champion for his age group, and is ranked 19th in the nation for his age group.

"Knowing that you put a lot of effort, a lot of work, a lot of time into that win makes you feel very, very happy," Vihaan said. "I also like the strategy part of it. You have to do a lot of thinking — deep thinking. Chess really tells you to dive deep."

He started playing the game when he was only 4-1/2 years old. He's been competing since he was 6.

Now at 11 years old, he competes in tournaments around the country. In just a few days, he'll be competing in Chicago.

As proficient as he is at the game, it started off as a way for his parents to focus his energy and curiosity.

"My intent was to have him sit for at least 30 minutes and concentrate on one thing at a time," Bhushan said. "What started off as a fun activity has now progressed to something that's quite serious. ... But more importantly, we've learned about what he's good at."

What are the things he could improve on? What are the things that will help him in his professional life? Bhushan said they may have found those things out eventually anyway. But with chess, they've been able to see his skill sets flourish early.

Vihaan Pendse, 11, plays chess on his computer at his home in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Today, some of Vihaan's tournament matches can last up to four hours.

When prompted, he'll talk at length about strategies and methods. He'll reference previous matches. He'll explain the precise advantage of getting to make the first move. He'll explain the difference between the first part of a match and the middle, and difference between the middle and the final stretch.

He pushes his strategic and recall skills, such as when he plays blind chess with his father. At every move, he not only has to out-strategize his opponent but remember exactly where every piece of the game is located on the table. He describes how he visualizes the board and takes a mental snapshot of what it looks like after any given turn.

Playing "blind" really become difficult after the first 30 moves, he said.

Even though his parents didn't necessarily intend for Vihaan to become as advanced as he is when they sat him down at a chess board as a young child, they realize how beneficial it is for him overall. The game teaches patience. It teaches goal-setting and dedication.

It's become more than just a game.

"It just started off as something they would do together in the evening," Vihaan's mother Shruti Agashe said. "It's becoming more of a life lesson."