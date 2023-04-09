Rochester Fire Department plan seeks to diversify staff and reduce northwest response times

ROCHESTER — A plan to diversify and improve response of the Rochester Fire Department will be presented to the Rochester City Council on Monday.

During its 3:30 p.m. study session in council chambers, the council will hear a proposal aimed at three goals: diversifying recruitment, reducing response times in northwest Rochester and addressing increased calls for emergency medical services.

“These challenges can be addressed individually, but addressing them together allows for a more fiscally responsible solution that also makes our service model scalable, better positioning the department for future needs,” states a report the the council ahead of the planned presentation by Fire Chief Eric Kerska and Deputy Chief Holly Mulholland.

The proposal outlined in the report calls for creating an emergency medical services division to respond to medical calls and requests to assist older residents who have fallen and need help. The lift assistance calls in 2022 were nearly four times the number of fire calls.

Current fire department operations have licensed firefighters using fire trucks equipped to respond to all types of emergency calls, including medical and assistance calls.

The new division would reduce the need for firefighters to respond to calls that do not require a fully equipped truck, while potentially finding new ways to recruit staff.

“This would allow RFD to relieve incident call volume through the use of teammates similar to Rochester Police Department’s community service officers,” the report to the council states. “This type of apprenticeship program will provide a pathway for diverse community members toward professional career opportunities, and will also help staff the fire department during a time of demographic change and population growth.”

The long-term plan calls for bolstering leadership and eventually building a new northwest fire station, which would be served by an existing engine and crew currently housed in the South Broadway Avenue station.

The proposed crew relocation to address city growth would be made possible through the flexibility created with an emergency medical services division, the report states.

Without that flexibility, the additional cost of placing a new crew and fire engine in the proposed sixth station is estimated at $2.8 million.

As part of the council’s weekly study session, no formal decisions are expected to be made, but council members will have time to ask questions about the proposal and offer potential guidance for future action.

In addition to the fire department proposal, the council is scheduled to discuss the potential amendments to the city’s new unified development code and options for expanding city bus service to provide stops at Quarry Hill Nature Center and the History Center of Olmsted County.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 10 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



New commissioner introduction to Child and Family Services, 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2117 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

