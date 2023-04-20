99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, April 20

News Local

Rochester Fire Department plans second Women’s Expo

Event seeks to show women and teen girls that being a firefighter is a viable and rewarding career choice.

womens expo.jpg
Three women learn how to use a hose at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center during the first Women's Expo Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 9:11 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department will host its second Rochester Fire Department Women’s Expo from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 20.

Held at the Olmsted County Public Safety Training Center, 1515 50th St. SE, the free event offers girls and women a chance to see firsthand that being a firefighter is a viable and rewarding career choice.

“We are excited to be offering the second Women’s Fire Expo,” firefighter Mandee Marx said in a statement announcing the event. "Last year, we saw a great response to the opportunity and hope to see even more women and girls in attendance this year. This opportunity really provides an opportunity to see that the profession is open to all and it is about working together to serve the community.

“The Expo is really about breaking the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.”

Participants will get the chance to:

  • Rappel from a three-story tower
  • Climb the 110-foot aerial ladder
  • Forcibly open a door
  • Advance a hose line filled with water and spray water from the hose
  • Search for and rescue a “victim”
  • Learn how to extricate a person from a vehicle

Attendees will also get the chance to go through the physical agility test firefighters have to take after they receive a conditional offer of employment.
Women and girls 15 years old or older are invited to attend the expo. Lunch will be provided. All attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

Registration is free and open through May 5 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rochester-fire-department-womens-fire-expo-tickets-600532307297 . Questions can be directed to Marx at amarx@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2800.

By Staff reports
