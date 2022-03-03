SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Fire Department recognizes Rochester police officer for alerting RFD to non-working smoke detectors

The Rochester Fire Department is crediting the officer with helping to prevent a much more serious fire.

SE Apartment Fire #1.jpg
An apartment fire that took place in a Southeast Rochester complex in late February.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 03, 2022 05:52 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester police officer is being recognized by the Rochester Fire Department for his "attentiveness, care and vigilance" responding to a call at an apartment building that ultimately led to a family getting working smoke detectors, less than 12 hours before a fire broke out in the family's kitchen.

The fire department publicly thanked and congratulated Rochester Police Officer Ben Schlag for his actions on a call in late February, which the department said "potentially saved lives and certainty prevented significant smoke and fire damage within a residence."

In late February, firefighters went to an apartment complex in Southeast Rochester for a report of a fire that had been put out. When crews arrived, they found that a cooking fire had been extinguished by the apartment occupant using a few pots of water after she had been awakened to the fire by working smoke detectors.

Officer Schlag.JPG
Rochester Police Officer Ben Schlag.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department

Less than 12 hours earlier, Schlag had been at the apartment for an unrelated call and noticed the smoke detectors did not appear to be working and were chirping. Schlag called the fire department to check on the smoke detectors and responding firefighters installed two battery-powered smoke detectors as a temporary solution for the family. Schlag also contacted building management to address the issue as soon as possible.

"Without the attentiveness, care and vigilance of Police Officer Ben Schlag on the original call for service, RFD crews and investigators believe that the fire would have turned into a more significant fire that would have likely left the family trapped and unable to escape harm due to the location," the fire department wrote in a news release. "Additionally, because the fire was in a multi-family building, it is possible other families would have been affected."

The fire burned parts of the kitchen cabinets, charred the entirety of the kitchen ceiling and was hot enough to melt and break a light fixture.

SE Apartment Fire #2.jpg
1/2: An apartment fire that took place in a Southeast Rochester complex in late February.
SE Apartment Fire #3.jpg
2/2: An apartment fire that took place in a Southeast Rochester complex in late February.

