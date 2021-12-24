SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Fire Department remembers those who lost their lives in the line of duty

On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, more than two dozen Rochester firefighters and community members attended the brief ceremony at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial in honor of the men and those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
Emily Cutts / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 24, 2021 11:09 AM
Share

Sixty-eight years ago, Rochester firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O'Brien were working to repair electrical toys for an annual Christmas distribution event to children in need when a call came in that a child had slipped through the ice on Silver Lake.

The men, who had joined the department on the same August day six years earlier in 1947, would die together that Christmas Eve in 1953 while attempting to rescue 9-year-old John Paul Stephenson from the icy waters of the lake. Stephenson also died, despite the department's efforts to pull him from the lake.

On Friday more than two dozen Rochester firefighters and community members attended the brief ceremony at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial in honor of the men and those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

"As our Lord commanded us to love one another, He said, greater love hath no man than this, that a man shall lay down his life for others," motor operator Mike Rybarczyk said. "In the truest interpretation of this verse, the men and women who serve and protect our communities lay down their lives every time they respond to the needs of others."

While reflecting on the past, the ceremony also looked to the present reality of the fire service as Rybarczyk said the men and women of the department face a more dangerous work environment than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're forced to continually change our strategies and tactics to accomplish our mission," Rybarczyk said. "Although our methods may change, our goals remain the same as they have been forever — to save lives and protect property, sometimes at terrible costs. This is what we do. This is our calling."

Firefighter Spencer Klemm said the department honors the men every year to remember the sacrifices they made as well as the sacrifice that everybody makes for the betterment of the community.

"We want to remember every year," Klemm said. "We don't want this to go unnoticed."

A helmet bearing the name of Rochester firefighter Ambrose Riley, who died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve 1953, is placed at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021.
1/4: A helmet bearing the name of Rochester firefighter Ambrose Riley, who died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve 1953, is placed at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
Twelve members of the Rochester Fire Department stand in full uniform in front of a fire engine.
2/4: Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
3/4: Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.
4/4: Rochester firefighters participate in a memorial ceremony honoring those who have died in the line of duty, including two firefighters who died on Christmas Eve 1953, at the Silver Lake Firefighters Memorial Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, in Rochester.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link