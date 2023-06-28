Galleria at University Square closed after fire

ROCHESTER — The Galleria at University Square expects to be closed "at least a few days" after a Wednesday morning fire.

In a statement to the Post Bulletin, Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, said they are "working diligently with the Rochester Fire Department to assess damages and ensure the safety of the building."

The statement said the Galleria will be closed for the time being "in order to repair smoke and water damage."

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023.

According to Capt. Brett Knapp, the fire department responded to a fire alarm activation call at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday. The initial report indicated black smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

Crews responded and noticed the smoke on the roof and inside the building on the first and second floors. Sprinklers were activated when crews arrived on scene. Businesses were evacuated.

“Crews began focusing their efforts on a couple of the restaurants inside, and were able to locate what we believe was the problem,” Knapp said. “It was some fire that was involving some of the vent system in the building.”

Firefighters were able to get that fire under control and shut down the sprinklers and alarm system. Crews remain on scene to ensure there’s no hot spots and begin water cleanup for some of the businesses inside.

“It sounds like the Galleria expects to be closed for a temporary period while they assess the scope of the damages,” Knapp said.

The ventilation system runs from the first floor to the roof, and it’s still under investigation where the fire initially started.

No injuries were reported. Water and smoke damage are present in the Galleria, and Knapp expects fire damage will be found.

“As far as large fires in any of the businesses or establishments, nothing like that,” he said.

