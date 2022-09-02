Rochester Fire Department rolls out safety program for residents

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department has rolled out a new program called Community Connect that will allow residents to communicate critical information to first responders.

"By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know about at the time of an emergency, we can ensure you and everything you care about is protected to the best of our ability," Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska writes on the website.

Residents will be able to create a profile and enter in information regarding their property, the people in the residence, any mobility or functional needs and pets.

Residents can sign up on the Community Connect website at www.communityconnect.io/info/mn-rochester .