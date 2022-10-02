We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester Fire Department to host fire prevention events in October

The national Fire Prevention Week events aim to help people prevent fires from starting and safety tips if a fire starts. The events are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

Fire Prevention Week
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 02, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department is offering resources and fire truck tours in a series of family-fun events on Oct. 11, 12 and 15.

The events, during national Fire Prevention Week, aim to help people prevent fires from starting and safety tips if a fire starts. Attendees can meet firefighters, see firetrucks and learn about fire safety at all five Rochester Fire Department stations. The open house events are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

This year’s national fire prevention theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” With home fires burning faster than ever, the Fire Department encourages people to make a home fire escape plan and family action plan. People could have a matter of about two minutes from the time the smoke alarm goes off to safely escape a home on fire.

The Fire Department offers steps to keep yourself safe:

  • Have smoke alarms installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected.
  • Try to know at least two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
  • Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year.
  • Leave your home before calling 911.
  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For more information on the open house events, visit the city of Rochester website .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTEVENTS
