Rochester Fire Department encourages 'extreme caution' with high fire danger

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department encourages residents to be “extra careful” as firepits and grills make their spring entrance.

The warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity create “a recipe for grass fires that can spread very quickly,” said Brett Knapp, Rochester Fire Department captain and deputy emergency management director. Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties are in a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notes no open burning in the counties with the fire danger as “very high.”

“Red flag warnings obviously are meant to call everybody’s attention to the fact that we’ve got some conditions going on involving the weather and the condition of ground materials that make it more combustible than normal for the potential for grass and wildland fires,” Knapp said. “The important thing right now is just to remember even though we’ve had a lot of snow and some other precipitation in the last month or so, not a lot of that moisture got into the ground.”

While responding to two grass fires and one recreational fire on Wednesday, Knapp said the fires have moved quickly. The causes of the fires are unknown. The recreational fire did not burn any grass or property, and the resident was advised to extinguish the fire.

The warm temperatures are expected to continue through Saturday. A fire weather watch is also in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve obviously still got some warm weather ahead here for the next couple days, so very important for everyone to exercise extreme caution,” Knapp said. “We have this few week stretch of time (every spring and fall) where we see a lot of grass fires just based on the way that the weather changes around here and transitions from one season to the next and then the condition of the foliage and the grass as well. This is the time of year when we need everyone to be extra careful.”

For more information on fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the area this afternoon/evening. Very dry conditions combined with increased winds area wide mean any small grass or crop fire could quickly spread. pic.twitter.com/Rqtz42xiZq — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 12, 2023