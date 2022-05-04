Rochester Fire Department's first-ever female firefighter announces retirement

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department's first female firefighter is retiring this week after 25 years of service, according to a news release from the fire department on May 4, 2022.

Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, to become its first-ever female firefighter and was a long-time member of the department's Structural Collapse Team.

The Rochester Fire Department has had five more women join since Mulholland was hired, making up five percent of the department's staff.