Rochester Fire Department's first-ever female firefighter announces retirement
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department's first female firefighter is retiring this week after 25 years of service, according to a news release from the fire department on May 4, 2022.
Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, to become its first-ever female firefighter and was a long-time member of the department's Structural Collapse Team.
The Rochester Fire Department has had five more women join since Mulholland was hired, making up five percent of the department's staff.
Congratulations to Firefighter Jean Mulholland on her retirement! Jean was Rochester’s first female firefighter and served our community well for 25 years. Thank you and all the best. #rochmn pic.twitter.com/XfyCkeYbjY— Kim Norton (@MayorNorton) May 4, 2022