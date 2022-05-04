SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Rochester Fire Department's first-ever female firefighter announces retirement

Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, and has served with the department for the past 25 years.

Jean Mulholland.png
Jean Mulholland became the Rochester Fire Department's first-ever female firefighter when she joined the department on Aug. 5, 1996. Her retirement was announced on May 4, 2022, after 25 years of service.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Post Bulletin staff report
May 04, 2022 06:13 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Fire Department's first female firefighter is retiring this week after 25 years of service, according to a news release from the fire department on May 4, 2022.

Jean Mulholland joined the Rochester Fire Department on Aug. 5, 1996, to become its first-ever female firefighter and was a long-time member of the department's Structural Collapse Team.

The Rochester Fire Department has had five more women join since Mulholland was hired, making up five percent of the department's staff.

