Rochester Firefighters honor fallen comrades Sunday

ROCHESTER — Four Rochester firefighters have died in the line of duty since the department was established in 1866.

Their names are printed on four of the Rochester Fire Department’s trucks.

In observance of the 42nd annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, their names were read aloud in a morning ceremony Sunday outside historic Fire Station 1 on Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast .

Capt. Caleb Feine said remembering those firefighters and all firefighters who have died on duty helping others is more than a slogan.

Each firefighter death also comes with a change in policy, firefighting tactics, equipment, Feine said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Fire Captain Caleb Feine reads the names of four Rochester firefighters who have died on duty. Capt. Peter Mackey, Stanely O’Brien, Ambrose Riley and Otis Ondler were honored in a ceremony Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Fire Station 1 along with other firefighters who have died on duty as part of observances of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“Everything is changing in the fire service industry,” Feine said. “It’s a constant revolving door of new technologies, new tools; we never stop learning.”

Each sacrifice taught firefighters who came after them something new, he added.

Despite that, the profession has grown more dangerous in recent years. Most of the deaths being marked across the U.S. this weekend are sudden deaths on duty. However, other long-term health problems including cancer and cancer-related deaths are increasing among firefighters, Feine said. Those risks are increasing, he added.

“The ones that you can’t see probably affect more firefighters than the ones you can see,” Feine said.

Firefighters gather at Rochester Fire Department's Fire Station 1 in remembrance of fallen firefighters during a ceremony observing National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Sunday, May 7, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The Sunday ceremony included a convocation, reading of the firefighters prayer and ceremonial ringing of a bell.

The names of RFD’s fallen firefighters — Capt. Peter Mackey, Stanely O’Brien, Ambrose Riley and Otis Ondler — were read aloud.

The bell was rung five times for each of the four fallen RFD firefighters, which is a traditional knell for a fallen firefighter.

The name of a Rochester firefighter, Capt. Peter Mackey, on the side of a Rochester Fire Department truck. John Molseed / Post Bulletin