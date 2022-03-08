Rochester funding for special congressional elections approved

ROCHESTER – The special primary and election to fill the open First Congressional District seat is expected to cost the city of Rochester up to $214,458.

On Tuesday, the Rochester City Council approved paying the unexpected expense from the city’s $1 million contingency fund.

The special election follows the Feb. 18 death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said Gov. Tim Walz ordered a special primary election for May 24 to narrow candidates to one per political party, with the special election set for Aug. 9, which is the same date as the primary election for other offices.

She said the city will need to secure up to 40 polling places, as well as train and coordinate election judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County will provide the voting equipment and cover the costs of counting ballots.

While turnout for a special election could be low, Geistler said the city can’t cut back on election judges.

“We need as many election judges as we need to open a polling place correctly,” she said, adding that 1,500 to 1,600 election judge slots were filled in 2020.

Filing for the First Congressional District seat is underway with four Republican candidates and one DFL candidate filing by 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

In other business, the City Council:

