Rochester funding for special congressional elections approved
City Council readies nearly $215,000 to hire election judges and secure polling places.
ROCHESTER – The special primary and election to fill the open First Congressional District seat is expected to cost the city of Rochester up to $214,458.
On Tuesday, the Rochester City Council approved paying the unexpected expense from the city’s $1 million contingency fund.
The special election follows the Feb. 18 death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said Gov. Tim Walz ordered a special primary election for May 24 to narrow candidates to one per political party, with the special election set for Aug. 9, which is the same date as the primary election for other offices.
She said the city will need to secure up to 40 polling places, as well as train and coordinate election judges.
ADVERTISEMENT
Olmsted County will provide the voting equipment and cover the costs of counting ballots.
While turnout for a special election could be low, Geistler said the city can’t cut back on election judges.
“We need as many election judges as we need to open a polling place correctly,” she said, adding that 1,500 to 1,600 election judge slots were filled in 2020.
Filing for the First Congressional District seat is underway with four Republican candidates and one DFL candidate filing by 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
In other business, the City Council:
- Approved a preliminary plat to subdivide 53 acres near the intersection of 51st Street Northeast and 50th Avenue into 130 residential lots and four outlots known as Highland Hills First
- Approved a preliminary plat to subdivide 17 acres into 21 residential lots known as Century Valley Third, which is located south of Shannon Oaks Boulevard Northeast and north of Bella Terra Road Northeast.
- Approved a final plat for West Circle Commercial Third, which subdivides a 6.21-acre parcel into two lots located at the southwest corner of Badger Hills Drive Northwest and Superior Drive Northwest.
- Approved the issuance of approximately $300 million in Health Care Facilities Bonds on behalf of the Mayo Clinic. Fees and other costs related to the bonds are paid by Mayo Clinic,with no effect on tax dollars.