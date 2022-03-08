SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester funding for special congressional elections approved

City Council readies nearly $215,000 to hire election judges and secure polling places.

New Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 07, 2022 09:01 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The special primary and election to fill the open First Congressional District seat is expected to cost the city of Rochester up to $214,458.

On Tuesday, the Rochester City Council approved paying the unexpected expense from the city’s $1 million contingency fund.

The special election follows the Feb. 18 death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Read more from Randy
Sixth Street bridge concept.jpg
Local
Sixth Street bridge discussion returning to Rochester council
Plan calls for additional design and engineering work for proposed Zumbro River crossing
March 05, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
030122-OXBOW-VISITOR-CENTER-2997.jpg
Local
New Oxbow Park Nature Center opening delayed to fall, but work continues toward smooth transition
Construction costs for Olmsted County project climb by nearly $400,000 since groundbreaking last year
March 03, 2022 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Former National Pawn Co.
Local
The Landing MN finds new downtown location
A purchase agreement has been signed by the nonprofit that provides services for people struggling with homelessness.
March 03, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said Gov. Tim Walz ordered a special primary election for May 24 to narrow candidates to one per political party, with the special election set for Aug. 9, which is the same date as the primary election for other offices.

She said the city will need to secure up to 40 polling places, as well as train and coordinate election judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County will provide the voting equipment and cover the costs of counting ballots.

While turnout for a special election could be low, Geistler said the city can’t cut back on election judges.

“We need as many election judges as we need to open a polling place correctly,” she said, adding that 1,500 to 1,600 election judge slots were filled in 2020.

Filing for the First Congressional District seat is underway with four Republican candidates and one DFL candidate filing by 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

In other business, the City Council:

  • Approved a preliminary plat to subdivide 53 acres near the intersection of 51st Street Northeast and 50th Avenue into 130 residential lots and four outlots known as Highland Hills First
  • Approved a preliminary plat to subdivide 17 acres into 21 residential lots known as Century Valley Third, which is located south of Shannon Oaks Boulevard Northeast and north of Bella Terra Road Northeast.
  • Approved a final plat for West Circle Commercial Third, which subdivides a 6.21-acre parcel into two lots located at the southwest corner of Badger Hills Drive Northwest and Superior Drive Northwest. 
  • Approved the issuance of approximately $300 million in Health Care Facilities Bonds on behalf of the Mayo Clinic. Fees and other costs related to the bonds are paid by Mayo Clinic,with no effect on tax dollars.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
What to read next
Ryland Eichhorst
Local
Oronoco mayor sued over alleged open meeting law violation; mayor brings counter claim
Attorney disputes validity of the charges and offers facts in rebuttal.
March 07, 2022 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson.png
Local
Republicans Jeremy Munson, Brad Finstad join the scrum for 1st district special election
So far six have filed or declared their intention to run.
March 07, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County seeking feedback related to race and racism study as public health issue
Feedback from the survey will be collected through the beginning of May 2022, and implementation planning for the final recommendations is expected fall 2022.
March 07, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report