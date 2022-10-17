We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 17

Rochester garage fire leaves heavy smoke damage Monday morning

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to neighboring homes due to an early call from bystanders, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Monday’s high winds could have caused a rapidly moving fire.

RFD 11th St NW .jpg
Rochester Fire Department crews knock out a garage fire on 11th Street NW Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 17, 2022 03:35 PM
ROCHESTER — A northwest Rochester garage fire left heavy fire and smoke damage Monday morning.

The detached garage at a home in the 800 block of 11th Street Northwest was surrounded by “heavy smoke” that spread into the neighborhood, according to a Rochester Fire Department news release. Upon arrival, responders heard movement in the garage and searched for the homeowner, who was not immediately accounted for. While entering from the exterior side of the garage, firefighters found the homeowner was not in the garage. The fire was extinguished from exterior and interior routes.

Neither any civilians nor any firefighters were injured.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to neighboring homes due to an early call from bystanders, according to RFD. Monday’s high winds could have caused a rapidly moving fire. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources rates fire danger as high in Southeast Minnesota.

The release stated that the home and an adjacent home down the street were ventilated for minor smoke and carbon monoxide presence. Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.

